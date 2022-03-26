The selection of princesses to serve in the court of Queen Shenandoah XCV for the 2022 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has been announced by festival officials. The princesses include Olivia Evelyn Escalante, Genesis Finley, Reese McRay Walker and Natalie Rose Youngblood.
Olivia Escalante is the daughter of Salayne and Robert Escalante of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Jacqueline and Salvatore Formica of Eldersburg, Maryland, and Gladys Escalante of La Paz, Bolivia. She is a junior at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University majoring in meteorology. She is an active member of the Epsilon Tau chapter of Alpha Chi Omega, serving as New Membership Programming Chair and a member of the Winchester Host Lions Club. Olivia is a 2019 graduate of Millbrook High School and was a four-year varsity cheerleader letter recipient. She is the 2020 Teen Miss Earth East Coast USA, 2019 Teen Miss Cosmos Virginia, and 2018 Miss Warren County. Olivia’s future plans include working as a weather forecaster in a major metropolitan area.
Genesis Finley is the daughter of Jenea and Michael Hamilton and Shara and Robert Finley, all of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Theresa and Jeffrey Bell Sr. of Winchester, Juanita Finley of Millwood, and the late Robert Finley Sr. She is a senior at George Mason University majoring in accounting. She is a recipient of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated Art Scholarship and a member of the Black Student Alliance and My Natural and Patriot’s Activities Council. Genesis is a 2016 graduate of John Handley High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and treasurer of Women with a Purpose. She was a recipient of the Douglass Alumni Scholarship and Floyd Finley Book Scholarship.
Reese Walker is the daughter of Kristy and Glenn Walker III of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Pat Snapp of Winchester, Karen and Glenn Walker Jr. of Tampa, Florida, and the late Bruce Himelright Jr. Reese is a junior at West Virginia University majoring in elementary education. She is a member of the WVU Honors College and WVU Dean’s List. She is a 2019 graduate of John Handley High School. She was a four-year member of the John Handley volleyball team and the Blue Ridge Volleyball Team. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, and the Peer Mentor Program. Reese enjoys cooking, teaching and traveling.
Natalie Youngblood is the daughter of Melissa and James Youngblood of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Barbara and Carroll Youngblood of Winchester and the late Rhonda Ward, Bill Ward, and Gary Mowery. Natalie is a sophomore at Louisiana State University majoring in finance. She is a member of Delta Gamma sorority and serves as Delta Gamma’s Director of Finance. She is a member of LSU’s International Trade and Finance Club and is on the Dean’s List. She has worked with hurricane relief efforts with the United Cajun Navy and volunteers weekly, assisting visually impaired students. She is a 2020 graduate of James Wood High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club and swim team. She was Virginia State President of the Future Business Leaders of America. She is a member of Opequon Presbyterian Church and volunteered annually with the Shenandoah Presbytery to build homes in Baja, Mexico.
The princesses will accompany Queen Shenandoah XCV and her court to all festival functions throughout the 95th Festival scheduled for April 22 to May 1, 2022. They will participate in the Coronation Ceremony to be held on April 29 at 1:30 p.m. at John Handley High School. They will ride in the Royal Float in the Grand Feature Parade scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. April 30.
