WINCHESTER — Four teenagers, including two who received non-life threatening wounds from a gunshot, face gun charges.
The shooting occurred in a home on Berryville Pike (Va. 7) and was called in to police about 3 p.m. Dec. 12, according to Capt. Carlton T. Streit. He described the shooting as a "reckless discharge of a firearm."
The teens were arrested on Dec. 23, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office arrest log. The charges are furnishing a weapon to a juvenile, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and accessory after the fact in a felony. The log, which didn't identify the boys because they are juveniles, didn't specify who was charged with what. The Winchester Star doesn't identify juveniles charged with crimes unless they are charged as adults with violent felonies.
Streit said on Wednesday that one of the boys accidentally fired a semi-automatic pistol. The bullet hit him in the hand and then struck the leg of the other boy. Both boys were treated and released from Winchester Medical Center for their wounds.
Streit said he didn't know where the boys got the gun or who it belonged to. In Virginia, a person must be 21 or older to own a handgun.
Streit said information wasn't available on whether the gun owner will be charged, but he or she typically would have been charged by now if charges were going to be filed.
Streit said the boys initially told police they were shot by a stranger, which complicated and delayed the investigation.
This is why fewer guns will make us all safer. Guns should be rare, hard to get, and rarely used and regulated for the safety of the community. Assault weapons - used by armies and military should be available ONLY to those users for their purposes: war.
Oh, please tell us your plan for getting firearms away from criminals first. If you can complete that, then you can go ahead with your lawful citizen confiscation...
It's not the guns, but stupid people. People who have guns, should take more precautions especially if they have children and teenagers. Cars also kill people. Are you going to say that we should have fewer cars?
@Blondie - "Are you going to say that we should have fewer cars?"
Don't ask that question! Don't need hagan-chan frothing all over this topic with his hysterical manipulated data rants... #klimatekultistkoolaid [lol]
It's idiots like this who make it hard for normal people who have guns for protection or for hunting or sports. Why don't they grow up.
