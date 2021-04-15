WINCHESTER — A yearlong investigation by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force resulted in the arrest of four Winchester men on Thursday for their alleged involvement in a cocaine trafficking organization operating in Winchester and Frederick County.
Arrested were:
- Samuel Resendiz Hernandez, 24, on charges of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance, two counts of distribution of a schedule I/ll controlled substance, and conspiracy.
- Norberto Bautista Robles, 25, who was charged with two counts of distribution of a schedule I/ll controlled substance, two counts of possession of a schedule I/ll controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/ll controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a person wo is not a citizen of the United States.
- Charles Arthur Perkins Jr., 68, on charges of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/ll controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/ll controlled substance, and conspiracy.
- Rafael Velazquez-Bautista, 25, on a charge of distribution of a schedule I/ll controlled substance.
Through the course of the investigation, task force officers completed numerous controlled purchases of cocaine from multiple suspects within the organization, according to a task force news release. As a result, approximately 203 grams of cocaine with a street value of $9,100 was seized. On Thursday, the task force obtained and executed search warrants at four of the suspects' residences in Winchester and Frederick County. Approximately 308 grams of cocaine with a street value of $14,300, 29 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $1,300, nine firearms, and $5,578 in currency were seized.
Additional charges against the suspects and other co-conspirators are expected, the release said.
The task force was assisted in Thursday's operation by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Winchester Police Department, Virginia State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The task force — a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA)-funded initiative — is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff's departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester police departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
