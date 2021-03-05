BERRYVILLE — Smokers in Clarke County soon may have to pay a lot more to get their nicotine fix.
The county is proposing a 40-cent-per-pack tax on cigarettes beginning July 1, the start of its upcoming fiscal budget year. Officials estimate the tax, to be charged only by retailers in unincorporated areas, would bring the county $100,000 in additional revenue annually.
County Administrator Chris Boies said the tax would be “a way to diversify our revenues so we’re not relying on real estate and personal property (taxes) as much.”
For years, towns and cities across Virginia have been able to impose cigarette taxes. But the General Assembly didn’t give counties permission to do so until last year.
Berryville, Clarke County’s largest town, has a cigarette tax of 10 cents per pack. Revenue generated from the tax dropped from $43,903 in fiscal 2019 to $15,100 the following year, Town Manager Keith Dalton said. He attributed the drop largely to two factors: the closing of a local cigarette store, as well as Martin’s grocery store not selling smokes like its predecessor, Shop ‘n Save, did.
The 40-cent tax being proposed by the county would not affect Berryville’s 10-cent tax.
But no hikes in the county’s real estate and personal property tax rates are planned, Boies said, based on wishes of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
The county expects to collect about as much revenue overall in fiscal 2022 as it anticipates collecting in the current budget year, he said.
A slight drop in personal property tax revenue is expected, however, based on collections so far in the current year, Boies continued. It may stem from people buying fewer new vehicles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he speculated. Newer vehicles have higher tax values than older ones.
Despite revenues being generally stable, the county is seeing spikes in some of its operating expenses, said Boies.
He mentioned costs to provide fire and rescue services as an example. Plans are to allocate $115,440 to enable the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Company in Bluemont to have two paid firefighter/rescuers on duty there 12 hours daily, five days per week.
A shortage of volunteers has hindered Blue Ridge in responding to calls. Lately, part-timers have been paid to help staff the company.
“It’s hard to maintain part-time personnel,” county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty recently told the supervisors’ Finance Committee. Some of those hired already have left, or they’re planning to leave, because of conflicts with their full-time jobs or other responsibilities, he said.
As part of the budgeting process, Lichty requested four full-time employees for Blue Ridge at a total estimated cost of $257,217.
Boies feels comfortable funding only two, though.
“We’ve got full-time people (at other fire companies) who are grant-funded,” he said. “Those grants go away within the next couple of years.”
The county needs to figure out how to fund those positions for the long term before it hires many more paid fire and rescue workers, he said.
A 5% pay raise is proposed for county employees. That’s the same percentage the state budget proposes increasing the salaries of teachers, other state employees and state-supported local employees, including sheriff’s deputies, constitutional officers and social services workers.
The state raise “puts the county in a difficult situation,” Boies wrote in a memorandum to the Finance Committee. Because county employees and state employees working on the county’s behalf work closely together, the county pay raise is necessary “to be equitable,” he continued.
Boies estimated the total cost for the raises would be $364,454. He said the county could expect to receive $39,672 in offsetting revenue for jobs funded by the state Compensation Board and $15,349 in offsetting revenue for social services jobs. So the county’s net cost, as reflected in the fiscal 2022 budget, would be $309,433.
Three new positions are recommended for funding, including a part-time assistant commonwealth’s attorney at a cost of $39,964.
Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams recently told The Winchester Star that the attorney would mostly handle domestic violence and sexual assault cases.
Another recommended new position is a part-time building inspector at a cost of $22,390. Fees from inspection would cover that cost, Boies said.
The county’s inspections department currently employs a building official (the chief) and one inspector.
“There’s quite a lot of new construction going on in Berryville,” said Boies. The part-time inspector would help “on busy days when we have a lot of inspections to do,” he said.
Also recommended is spending $40,000 to either hire a part-time employee or pay an outside firm on an as-needed basis “to provide higher level human resources services” than what the county has now. Boies said. The services are necessary, he said, because of “growing complexities” in laws pertaining to matters such as worker compensation claims and the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.
The funds would be reallocated from an administrative assistant’s position that has been budgeted, yet gone unfilled, for the past few years, he said.
A full fiscal 2022 budget proposal is not yet prepared. The Finance Committee and the supervisors as a whole will meet in the coming days to finalize one.
Boies told the committee it’s possible that the county could receive additional COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government, but the spending plan will include none.
“If the U.S. Senate approves the (funding) bill passed by the House, and the president signs the bill before we advertise the public hearing (on the budget), we may want to add these funds to the proposed budget to avoid the need for a second public hearing at the beginning of the fiscal year.”
