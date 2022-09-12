The Rotary Club of Winchester wants you to enjoy “an autumn weekend in apple country” at its 47th Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook.
The festival has something for everyone, even pets, which are welcome to attend.
Artisans and vendors will be selling their wares, and a Tap & Cork area will serve craft beers and hard ciders. Nearby live music will be performed by The Tangents and Raised On Analog on Saturday and Jimmy Lee and Mojo Mothership on Sunday. For more daring adults, there will be axe throwing, which is new to the festival.
For kids there will be favorites such as inflatables, a giant slide, an obstacle course, face painting and balloon art. New this year are a petting zoo, kiddie train and pony rides (all free).
When it comes to apples, apple butter and cider will be available for purchase. Food concessions will include plenty of apple offerings, from apple pie to apple dumplings, in addition barbecue, crab cakes, gyros and more.
An apple pie baking contest takes place at noon Saturday. Anyone can enter. The top prize is $100 and second prize is $50. Details on how to enter are available at www.winchesterappleharvest.com.
On Sunday, there will apple pie eating contests at 3:30 p.m. for adults and juniors.
If you’re into vintage vehicles, the 8th annual Classic Car & Hot Rod Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Entry fee is $15. Trophies will be awarded, and there will be hourly prizes and a 50/50 drawing.
Admission to the festival is $10 for adults and free for children 10 and under, law enforcement and military veterans/service members (with proper ID). Coupons for $1 off are available at area Handy Mart stores. Admission includes all activities except adult beverages.
Proceeds from the festival benefit local charities.
For more information, visit www.winchesterappleharvest.com or call 540-336-9114.
