WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has purchased 153.6 acres of Civil War battlefield land in Frederick County.
Judith McCann Slaughter, who represents the Stonewall District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, and Ellen L. Marshall, trustees of the McCann Family Land Trust, sold the property, located off Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and Old Charles Town Road, to the New Market-based foundation on April 9 for $4 million. The McCann family had owned the land for generations.
“I am always thrilled when land is preserved and I am very pleased that this property will be preserved so that the citizens of Frederick County and future generations can enjoy the land,” McCann-Slaughter said in a statement to The Star. “The Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Association has done a tremendous job in its preservation efforts throughout our community and has created spaces for our citizens to enjoy the natural beauty of the Shenandoah Valley.”
Foundation CEO Keven Walker said purchasing the property was the organization’s largest financial transaction.
He noted the land was key to the Confederate army’s Gettysburg campaign, with fighting enveloping the property during three Civil War battles: Rutherford’s Farm, the Second Battle of Winchester and the Third Battle of Winchester. The McCann farm figured most prominently during the Second Battle of Winchester, which was fought June 13-15, 1863.
The three-day battle culminated with Union forces desperately trying to escape, only to be cut off by Confederate forces led by Gen. Richard Ewell. According to the foundation, when Confederates opened fire on Union soldiers marching north on the Valley Pike, the Union soldiers made one last attempt to cut and slash their way out — a maneuver that played out on the McCann property. The fighting roared across the farm, with Louisiana troops filing in behind the railroad embankment and leveling fire across the farm toward Union soldiers on the pike. On the north end of the property, the fighting became desperate, while on the southern end Union soldiers attempted to break out to the east by charging across the McCann farm, only to be captured. The battle was a decisive victory for the Confederate army.
Walker thanked the McCann family, the American Battlefield Protection Program, the American Battlefield Trust and other long-time donors for helping make the purchase possible.
The land remains virtually unchanged from the Civil War, but it has been eyed by developers in recent years, Walker said.
Now that the site is preserved, the foundation plans to install signage, a trail system and agricultural fencing. Walker said the group hopes to have the battlefield open to the public at some point next year.
“[This] is the first large, significant land of the Second Winchester battlefield that will be preserved,” said Terry Heder, director of interpretation, education, and history for the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District. “ … This will be a real pioneering preservation effort for that battlefield.”
In 1996, Congress designated eight counties in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia as a National Battlefield Site — the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District — which preserves and interprets the region’s significant Civil War battlefields and related historic sites.
The effort is led by the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, which works with partners to preserve the Valley’s Civil War battlefields. Among those sites is the Third Winchester Battlefield on Redbud Road in Frederick County, which includes the Redbud Run Trails.
For more information, visit shenandoahatwar.org.
