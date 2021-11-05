WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board got schooled by an 8-year-old at its work session on Wednesday night.
Austin Riddell, a fourth-grader at Redbud Run Elementary School, chastised the board for failing to act on several of his previous requests to make Veterans Day an official school holiday.
“Well, well, well. Here we are again,” Austin said while standing on a foot stool so he could see above the podium. “I’m here yet again because, apparently, you all have forgotten me.
“I brought a very important issue to your attention in August. I wrote a speech, missed out on my iPad time, missed my bedtime and presented it to you all to consider,” the well-spoken young man told the board. “Here we are, a week before Veterans Day [on Nov. 11], and you all have failed to even include my request to add Veterans Day to the school calendar on any of your agendas, or to even have a vote on it.”
While every school system in the Northern Shenandoah Valley acknowledges Veterans Day and occasionally holds special events to honor those who served in America’s armed forces, none of them observe it as an official school holiday.
Since they won’t, Austin said he will.
“I am declaring November 11, 2021, a Frederick County Public Schools holiday,” he said.
The 8-year-old boldly told the board he will not attend school this Thursday because he has organized a Veterans Day ceremony called “Never Forget.” The program, which is open to the public, will begin at 8 a.m. at the flagpole on the front lawn of Redbud Run Elementary School, 250 First Woods Drive near Winchester, and is expected to feature guest speakers, patriotic music and free flags for attendees.
“It’s going to be an awesome display of respect, gratefulness and patriotism,” said Austin, who dreams of becoming a United States senator. “Lots of people will be there — elected leaders, law enforcement officers and, most importantly, veterans.
“You know who won’t be there? My dad. He won’t be there because he’s deployed,” Austin said. “You know who else won’t be there? All the veterans who gave their lives protecting this great nation of ours.”
“I’m only 8 years old. You all are the adults who are in positions of knowledge and power, who should be arranging an event like this for FCPS students,” Austin said. “You all are the people who should be responsible for ensuring me and my peers are learning about the sacrifices, trials and tribulations that built our country. But no, I am.”
He encouraged every Frederick County student to follow his lead and skip school this Thursday so they can “meet me at the flagpole at 8 a.m. or at the Winchester veterans’ cemetery [Winchester National Cemetery at 401 National Ave.] to lay flags on the headstones at 11 a.m.”
“I won’t be in school,” Austin said, “but I will be learning about community leadership, United States history, honor, integrity and how to be a great American.”
The fourth-grader’s comments were received with applause by the small crowd in attendance at Wednesday’s School Board meeting, and Vice Chairwoman Shontyá C. Washington praised Austin for bringing the matter to the board’s attention.
“I think that we could do a better job of possibly promoting the different ceremonies that are happening at some of the schools,” Washington told her fellow board members before speaking directly to Austin. “I commend you for putting together an event, and it’s good that you are recognizing the importance of those who go and fight on our behalf. As a family member of veterans, I completely understand where you are coming from.”
The board took no action in regard to making Veterans Day an official school holiday in Frederick County.
Attending Wednesday night’s School Board work session in the Frederick County Public Schools Administration Building were Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairwoman Shontyá C. Washington and members Michael Lake, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock and Frank Wright. Board member Brandon Monk was absent.
