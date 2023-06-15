The Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday adopted a 2023-2028 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) that includes a potential fourth high school for the school division — an item several supervisors sought to remove — amid lengthy discussions.
As noted in staff reports, the CIP, which is updated annually, does not commit the county to undertaking the projects but serves as a planning tool to guide future spending, and it becomes part of the comprehensive plan.
Once the CIP is adopted, cost estimates associated with projects can change due to various circumstances. The supervisors debated what to include on the 2023-2028 CIP for about an hour.
At the Board of Supervisors meeting on May 10, the panel voted 4-2 to hold a public hearing on a version of the CIP that removed a fourth high school ($137.4 million); a Sherando High School renovation/expansion ($125.6 million); an ice rink ($13 million), and an indoor aquatic facility ($24.9 million), while adding a $30 million renovation/expansion for Sherando and a $30 million renovation/expansion for Millbrook High School. Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber proposed the changes that night.
But the CIP that was adopted Wednesday on a 4-3 vote reinstated those projects, also opting to keep the two potential $30 million renovations of Millbrook and Sherando on the long-term plan.
Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter (Stonewall) made the motion to include the fourth high school ($137.4 million) and a Sherando renovation/expansion ($125.6 million). It was supported by Blaine Dunn (Red Bud), Chairman Charles DeHaven, Robert Wells (Opeqoun) and McCann-Slaughter herself.
Opposed were Josh Ludwig (Shawnee), Heather Lockridge (Gainesboro) and Graber, who attempted to amend the original motion to remove those projects, lamenting the possible taxpayer burden and describing some of the cost estimates for projects as unreasonable.
The three supervisors said the inclusion of the fourth high school was unwise given the data supervisors say school officials have provided because it shows Frederick County Public Schools' high school student populations trending down over the next couple of years. The county's three high schools are currently overcrowded. James Wood is undergoing a major renovation that will add seats for 249 students.
Ludwig, Lockridge and Graber maintained new enrollment projections are needed before adding the fourth high school to the CIP.
Graber characterized the inclusion of $125 million Sherando renovation in the CIP as being "a wild misuse of county funds," because the project would not expand the school's student capacity.
"If it costs us $130 million to build a new high school, I think it is absolutely insane to spend $125 million to renovate a present one," Graber said. Also touching on the fourth high school, he asked, "Why would this board make a decision on spending $256 million on inaccurate information?"
Ludwig agreed with Graber.
"The county needs to be sensible in its plans, look at alternatives, get better data for the coming enrollments, and I absolutely oppose this motion to do both," Ludwig said. "Basically, we're solving the problem we imagine without good data, and we're solving it twice. So I am not in favor of creating an unrealistic CIP."
Dunn said that adding the fourth high school to the CIP hardly commits the county financially; rather, it allows the panel to consider the project, as well as other options, moving forward.
"I'm just saying, 'We have a problem and what's the best way to solve that problem?' I would like to see a fourth high school on the CIP. I would like to see additions to Sherando and Millbrook on the CIP," Dunn said. "Whether it's $120 million or $30 million, it's not money we're spending today."
"Everything ought to be on the table, and the reason everything ought to be on the table is because, when we get into this in the fall and start to crunch real numbers, I don't want someone to say, 'We didn't have additions to Sherando so we can't consider it.' Baloney, put those on there " Dunn said. "I don't want someone to say, 'We didn't have a fourth high school so we can't consider it.' Baloney, we need to put it all on the table, work the numbers in a rational way. This is not political. This is about how to solve the problem."
A public hearing was held on the CIP on Wednesday, bringing five residents to the podium who speak in favor of the fourth high school's inclusion. None spoke against the fourth high school.
According to enrollment data from Frederick County Public Schools from May, Sherando is 301 students overcapacity, Millbrook is 108 students overcapacity and James Wood is 149 students overcapacity.
The need for a fourth high school was first listed as a priority in the school division’s 2005 CIP. In 2012, the Board of Supervisors allotted money for design work to be completed. In 2013, the school division purchased 83 acres east of Admiral Byrd Middle School off Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522 South) as the site for a fourth high school.
But the estimated cost to build a fourth high school has given the supervisors pause. In 2017, they denied funding for the project. At that time, the figure was $91.4 million.
"Mr. Chairman, there is a capacity issue at the three high schools, and there is going to continue to be a capacity issue at the three high schools for years to come based on the numbers I've been given from the Master Development Plan projects," said John Jewell, the Planning Commission chairman who is seeking the Republican nomination for Back Creek supervisor in the Nov. 7 election. He highlighted the amount of residential construction that has occurred in Frederick County in the past few years. "Please do not set Frederick County back and take the fourth high school off the CIP."
"Purporting that we do not need a fourth high school is ridiculous. Sherando High School, where my oldest will attend as a freshman this August, ended the 2022-2023 school year at 122% capacity or 294 students overcapacity," said Lora Jarrell.
Demographers from the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center have characterized the Winchester-Frederick County area as the state's fastest-growing metropolitan area since 2020, with a population growth of 3.1% from 2020 to 2022. From 2020 to 2022, Frederick County’s population increased by 3.6%, from 91,731 to 94,871, making it the eighth fastest-growing county in Virginia since 2021.
Ludwig suggested the county could miss out on state aid for school-related infrastructure by putting the fourth high school on the CIP.
"The new governor, Governor Youngkin, when he got in (he) had his number one priority to put aside significant state funds to counties like ours who needed new school facilities," Ludwig said. "If we put this on our CIP, or worse, show that we are prepared to pay for it ourselves, we could in theory disqualify ourselves and reduce our ability to get state funds."
(2) comments
Did the BOS miss the boat in 2017?
Letters to the Editor - Mar 25, 2017
Future-proofing 4th county high school
The perception is that many folks against the student population capacity of 1,725 for the fourth county high school do not see the growth coming to Frederick and other surrounding areas.
I ask anyone: Is not the following development taking place now?
• New construction of the Amazon distribution center in Clear Brook.
• Snowden Bridge continues new construction of homes, making it so in time that it will have its own community elementary school.
• New FBI records building coming to the county.
• Navy Federal Credit expanding operations in the county.
• New home construction continues off the Tasker Road and Warrior Drive areas.
• Kernstown exit/Crosspointe area interchange has been redesigned to accommodate more traffic.
• New development coming within the next five years if not sooner at the Kernstown/Crosspointe area.
One can add to the list the new Procter and Gamble mega-distribution center up at the Tabler Station Road exit on a 458-acre site near Martinsburg, W.Va..
Where will all those folks live and wonder how many more students will come into the Frederick County school system?
So the perception is that the School Board and school officials are just doing their due diligence by future-proofing this fourth county high school, are they not?
JEFF MILBURN
WINCHESTER
Frederick grapples with 4th high school cost
By JOSH JANNEY | The Winchester Star Mar 11, 2017
WINCHESTER — Building a fourth high school has been source of much contention among Frederick County residents in the last several months.
Officials with Frederick County Public Schools insist a new school is necessary to ease overcrowding and to accommodate new students as the county’s population grows. But reactions to the price tag of the project — $91.4 million — have been polarized. While many taxpayers have said the cost is way too high, advocates of the project have said they would be glad to have their taxes raised if doing so could ensure students would have a new building.
Scheduled to open in 2020, the new high school would be constructed on an 83-acre site near Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School off Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522 South).
The 297,000-square-foot building would have a capacity of 1,725 students and more than 800 parking spaces. The interior of the school would feature numerous open spaces, glass walls, windows that bring in a lot of natural light, outdoor learning environments and multiple labs and collaborative spaces.
The School Board needs $85.4 million for the construction of the building, since $6 million has already been appropriated for design and engineering of the school and purchase of the land. The Board of Supervisors, however, has so far taken no action on the project, and School Board Chairman John Lamanna has cautioned that the cost of the project will increase $1.4 million each year the project is delayed.
The building is more than twice the cost of the $39.5 million it took to build Millbrook High School, which opened in 2003 at 253,843 square feet. The new school is almost four times the cost of 239,517-square-foot Sherando High School, which opened in 1993 at a cost of $24.3 million. James Wood High School, which opened in 1980 with 229,187 square feet, cost $8 million to build.
Despite the jump in cost, school officials argue that once inflation is factored into the equation, the cost of the fourth high school isn’t extreme.
The cost to build Millbrook was $118 per square foot compared to the $257 per-square-foot cost of the new school that was projected in 2016 — a 46-percent increase.
Based on the 2016 estimated cost per square foot, it would cost $76.5 million to build Millbrook High School today — $37 million more than it cost to build the school in 2003.
Add in the cost of the land and it would cost $78.6 million to build a replica of Millbrook today on the site designated for the fourth high school.
But school officials point out that the fourth high school is planned to be approximately 40,000 square feet larger than Millbrook and will accommodate an additional 475 students. The additional space needed to increase the school’s student capacity will cost another $10.1 million — bringing the total cost to at $86 million.
Bells and whistles
James Wood High School is not yet at capacity, but Sherando and Millbrook are overcrowded.
As of Feb. 28, there were 1,298 students attending James Wood, 1,419 students attending Millbrook and 1,487 students attending Sherando. That’s a total of 4,204 students in buildings with a combined operational capacity of 4,050 students (104 percent of capacity).
According to Steve Edwards, coordinator of public relations and policy for the school division, a study is being conducted to determine the program capacities at Sherando and James Wood based upon how each building is used and current standards.
“When the study that’s being done on building capacity comes out, I think we are going to find out that James Wood is overcrowded,” Edwards said. “The situation with the high schools is worse than we thought.”
Classroom size is a concern. Al Orndorff, assistant superintendent for administration, said James Wood and Sherando have several classrooms that range from 650 to 670 square feet. In the fourth high school, the classrooms will be at least 700 square feet, and some will be as large as 1,100.
Traffic congestion is also prevalent at James Wood and Sherando, and Edwards said the problem will get worse the more crowded the schools get.
Some design components of the new high school, such as creating collaborative spaces for students to interact and incorporating more natural lighting into the space, are viewed as vital components and not put there for decoration. James Angelo, assistant superintendent for instruction, disputed claims by some residents that these features were “bells and whistles” that could be removed to lower the cost.
“Study after study has shown anywhere between an 18- to 26-percent increase in student achievement in classrooms with natural daylight versus classrooms that don’t have daylighting,” he said. “There’s also an attendance factor. It increases an improvement in student attendance.”
Productivity increases when there’s daylight, Angelo said, and natural lighting helps short-term and long-term memory and overall health.
Orndorff said the collaborative spaces allow students to get information and be inspired from others during hands-on activities. The collaborative spaces occur outside of the classrooms, but teachers can still keep an eye on the students because of the glass walls.
The new high school will include a technology education lab, an agricultural lab, a family consumer science lab, a business lab and rooms designed specifically for the fine arts and health sciences.
“You can’t have a school that’s simply a warehouse of these cells that you set 25 kids in and they listen to an instructor,” Orndorff said.
Back Creek Supervisor Gary Lofton said he would like the School Board to “dig down into those details” and see whether such things as lighting and collaborative spaces really do enhance the learning experience. He said he doesn’t want to burden taxpayers with design elements that are nice to have but are unnecessary.
“I certainly would not advocate to build a school without windows,” Lofton said. “Now how much natural light is optimum? I don’t know. I’m not an architect. I’m not an educator.”
Comparison to other schools
So how much does the typical high school cost?
Each city or town has its own specific building needs, so it’s hard to compare the construction prices of different localities, Edwards said.
Some factors that go into the price include the rate of construction inflation, the economy and which firms express interest in the projects.
The median high school — the middle point of all high schools in the U.S. — accommodated 900 students and had a total cost of $50 million, according to a nationwide study referred to by Paul Abramson in his article “The State of School Construction: A Look at What Happened in 2015.” The article also said the median cost per square foot in 2015 was $266.70, the cost per student was $51,227 and there were 181.9 square feet per student.
Orndorff previously said that if Frederick were to use the 181.9-square-feet-per-student figure from Abramson’s article as a guide, the size of the fourth high school would have to increase from 297,149 square feet to 313,777.5 square feet, since the fourth high school is supposed to have a capacity of 1,725 instead of 900 — the median capacity of the high schools in Abramson’s report.
According to the Virginia Department of Education (DOE), three high schools in Virginia began construction in recent years. Of those, the closest in size to Frederick’s proposed school was the 266,151-square-foot New Heritage High School in Lynchburg, which features natural light and major technology advances and has a maximum capacity of 1,452. Though the DOE said the school was planned to be built for $63.424 million, the Lynchburg News and Advance — along with several other media outlets — said in 2016 that the school cost $78 million to build.
By comparison, Harrisonburg City Public Schools is considering building a $102.5 million high school — which doesn’t include the cost of the land.
According to an article in The Daily News Record, Harrisonburg taxpayers are asking why Frederick County can build a high school for much less.
Board thoughts
Shawnee Supervisor Gene Fisher at one point said he could not support building a fourth high school with a cost above $83 million, but then at a January finance committee meeting he said that he would be looking for school construction costs in the mid- to upper-$70 million range. At that meeting, he criticized the school’s planned high atrium spaces, angled walls and excessive use of glass.
“I think [the school system] can do better than where they are,” Fisher said. “Working with the architect, I think they can find a price that is considerably less than the $91-plus million they are talking about now.”
In January, the Frederick County School Board unanimously voted to authorize a study to identify ways to reduce the cost from $91.4 million to $83 million.
Edwards said the study is underway and the results will be shared at the School Board’s Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting on March 21. “At that point, the School Board will have to determine whether or not they believe that those changes are in the best interest of our students in the community,” Edwards said.
OWPR Architects and Engineers, the firm that designed the fourth high school, is conducting the study. Edwards said he did not know how much the study cost.
Some supervisors question not only the cost of the school but if it is even necessary to build a school just yet.
“I don’t think there’s much question at some point in time that at some point we are going to need a fourth high school, but it may not be now,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr.
DeHaven noted that in addition to the high school, the School Board is seeking $7.5 million for the renovation of Armel Elementary School and $30.9 million to build a 12th elementary school.
“There’s no way in my opinion — purely my opinion — the board is going to jack up our debt $123 million,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to happen.”
School officials said they explored alternatives to building a fourth high school — such as adding modular classrooms, building additions at the existing schools or moving students to the former Frederick County Middle School building, which sits empty.
These ideas were all discarded due to high costs, safety issues and concerns about the impact on student learning.
But Lofton is unsure whether the alternatives have been discussed and studied enough. He said he wants to be sure that the county gets the best school at the right time for the best price.
“Maybe there is more discussion to be had about the options that I don’t think have been discussed enough,” Lofton said. “...I want the most functional school you can get for the least cost.”
Stonewall District Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter said she would like to discuss with school officials ways to meet educational goals while being mindful of the cost.
“I think we basically told them that the cost was more than we were willing for the citizens of Frederick County to incur,” McCann-Slaughter said. “... I think we are at the point where the school is going to have to share some alternatives that they perhaps think they could work with.”
But school officials say the new high school needs to reflect the changing educational needs of students. Edwards referred to a comment made by Superintendent David Sovine in which he said that few people, if any, would support building a hospital today like it was in the 1950s.
“We do things differently not only because we need to improve in some respects, but also because the world is different now than it was,” Edwards said. “... For individuals who don’t have kids in school or who don’t see inside the schools, it’s hard to understand how it’s different. It’s easy to get caught up in ‘it was good enough for us back when I was in school,’ but the world is a different place.”
Angelo said the school division has more access to information today than it did 10 or 15 years ago and that if school officials know that “strategy A works better than strategy B, why would we keep doing strategy B?”
“Some of those same detractors are saying that public education isn’t working for kids,” said Angelo. “And yet, when we are trying to do something different that will meet the needs of our students that’s based on research, those same detractors are saying ‘what happened in the 1950s worked for me, why aren’t you doing the same thing?’ So you can’t have it both ways. We have to do things differently and we are doing things differently. And part of that is providing a structure to make that work. And that’s what the fourth high school reflects.”
Thank you to Supervisors Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn, Charles DeHaven, and Judith McCann-Slaughter for taking such a sensible and obviously-needed step. As to the 3 MAGAt Republican Supervisors who are determined to destroy public education by any means possible, voters need to remove them as soon as possible. Their extremist views are bad for Frederick County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.