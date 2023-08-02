WINCHESTER — The Stained Glass Concert Series has left the building.
The fourth annual installment of the showcase for local bands will be held Friday and Saturday, but not at its usual location in the Vostrikov Academy of Ballet in downtown Winchester. Instead, this year's performances will be held on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Teagan Hershberger of Winchester, co-founder of the Stained Glass Concert Series, said the change was brought about when the woman who came up with the initial idea for the musical showcase, Claudia Largent, got married in June to fellow series co-founder Elliott Eyre. When the newlyweds bowed out of organizing this year's festival because of their recent move to Pennsylvania, Largent's mother, Melissa Kauffmann, decided to offer lessons at her academy this weekend rather than hosting the event for a fourth time.
But the show must go on, so Hershberger recruited new organizers — Will Schwantes and Nick Ramdass — to help him and the series other co-founder, Kevin Romano, assemble a lineup of local high school and college bands. If Elliott and Claudia Eyre want to get involved in future festivals, Hershberger said the door will be open for them to do so.
"I cannot see Kevin or I leaving anytime soon," Hershberger said.
The first order of business for this year's Stained Glass Concert Series was finding a new venue since the Vostrikov Academy would not be available. Hershberger said they secured two sites.
"We are doing Friday night at Espresso Bar and Saturday at Taylor Pavilion," he said. "I hope this is just the beginning of this era."
The Espresso Bar and Cafe is located at 165 N. Loudoun St., on the Loudoun Street Mall. The Taylor Pavilion, an outdoor stage sandwiched between Loudoun Street and Indian Alley, is also on the pedestrian mall at 119 N. Loudoun St.
No admission will be charged for any of the performances during this weekend's showcase, but Hershberger said donations to the concert series and individual bands would be welcome. Additionally, Stained Glass Concert Series merchandise will be sold both days, with proceeds designated to help offset the costs of staging the festival.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Espresso Bar and Cafe will host six acoustic acts: Phoenix, Amanda Leigh, Will Schwantes, Jay Scully, The Cain Instinct and Nick Ramdass. Hershberger encouraged attendees to enjoy coffee, tea and pastries sold by Espresso Bar during the performances.
"Friday night is going to be much more laid back," he said. "I think we're only going to have one amp."
On Saturday, things will get much louder as a total of 10 acts perform in three sets at the Taylor Pavilion:
- Noon-1:30 p.m. — Jake Duran, Lauren Alexandria, Leeric
- 2:30-6 p.m. — Skies Over Saturn, Fledgling, Coby Sultan, Aether
- 7-9:30 p.m. — Valley Delinquent, Overdrive, RTG
The 16 acts lined up for this weekend are an indication of how far the Stained Glass Concert Series has come since the first one was held on Jan. 17, 2020. That inaugural event featured just three acts and was held in a single evening.
The second concert series did not take place until Aug. 7, 2021, due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the lineup grew to 11 bands and the festival became a daylong affair.
The third installment featured 19 bands and was the biggest Stained Glass Concert Series to date. Due to the number of local musicians who auditioned and were invited to play, last year's festival was the first to be held over two days, Aug. 5-6.
Hershberger is a member of RTG, a popular jazz/funk ensemble that has played at every Stained Glass Concert Series to date. However, Saturday's festival-closing set may be its last performance ever.
"I think we're all getting a little too old," Hershberger said. "A lot of the members are getting busy. By next year, all of them will have graduated college."
If this is indeed RTG's final concert, that would be in keeping with Stained Glass' mission of showcasing young, up-and-coming acts comprised of musicians who are still in high school or college and looking for an opportunity to play in front of an audience. Hershberger said he and Romano will continue to be involved in organizing the annual festivals, but probably not as performers.
"Our drummer is pretty dead set on this being our last show," Hershberger said about RTG. "I don't see the need to continue it. The lineup was perfect in that we were all friends from high school. I think it makes sense to just naturally let it run its course."
To learn more about this weekend's Stained Glass Concert Series, visit stainedglassconcertseries.com. Any last-minute scheduling or performance changes will be posted on the series' Facebook page at facebook.com/SGCS22601.
