WINCHESTER — A Rappahannock County man suffered serious injuries Monday night after crashing his motorcycle during a police pursuit in Frederick County.
Dennis Jack Chapman, 44, of Amissville, was airlifted to Fairfax INOVA hospital in Northern Virginia. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was in serious but stable condition and still undergoing procedures to address his injuries.
Lt. Warren Gosnell of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a media release that Deputy Jason Walther saw a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle being operated in a reckless fashion while traveling north on U.S. 522 (Front Royal Pike) shortly before 9 p.m. on July 4. The vehicle sped off when Walther, in a marked cruiser, attempted to stop the bike around Airport Road.
The deputy lost sight of the motorcycle in the 300 block of Front Royal Pike, but Sgt. Bryan Smith of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office spotted the Kawasaki at the intersection of Front Royal and Millwood pikes and picked up the chase.
The media release states Smith activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop the bike on U.S. 50 (Millwood Pike). The bike continued driving eastbound in a reckless manner — speeding, running red lights, riding in the middle of the roadway, cutting between several moving vehicles — before Smith lost sight of him near the intersection of Millwood Pike and Sulphur Springs Road.
Smith continued driving eastbound on Millwood Pike and, seconds later, came upon the motorcycle, which had crashed near the highway's intersection with Arbor Court east of Winchester.
According to the release, Chapman was unresponsive and suffering from obvious physical trauma. Frederick County Fire and Rescue units responded to the scene and prepped Chapman for transport via helicopter to Fairfax INOVA's Trauma Center. The eastbound lanes of Millwood Pike remained closed until midnight.
The release did not state if Chapman would be charged with any offenses related to the pursuit and crash. Gosnell, along with the Virginia State Police and Frederick County Sheriff's Office Deputies James Glantz and Austin Stump, are conducting an investigation.
