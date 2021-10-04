WINCHESTER — After merging in 2019, BB&T and SunTrust banks — now called Truist Bank — will begin closing some branch locations in the region.
Five BB&T locations in the city of Winchester and Shenandoah and Warren counties are scheduled to close by the end of March 2022. There are no closings scheduled in Frederick or Clarke counties at this time, according to a Truist spokesperson.
The following locations are affected:
BB&T Winchester Valley Center Branch at 2500 Valley Ave. will close on Feb. 18. The receiving branch is the BB&T Adams Drive Branch at 2250 S. Pleasant Valley Rd.
BB&T Winchester Westminster Canterbury Branch at 300 Westminster Canterbury Dr will close on Feb. 18. The receiving branch is the BB&T Winchester Amherst Branch at 1800 Amherst St.
BB&T Berryville Avenue Branch at 1000 Berryville Ave., Winchester, will close on Feb. 18. The receiving branch is the BB&T Winchester Main Branch at 115 N. Cameron St.
BB&T Strasburg Branch at 115 W King St. will close on March 29. The receiving branch is the BB&T Stephens City Branch at 330 Fairfax Pike.
BB&T Shenandoah Center Branch at 1355 N. Shenandoah Ave., Front Royal, will close on Feb. 18. The receiving branch is the BB&T Royal Plaza Branch at 487 South St., Front Royal.
“With so many heritage BB&T and SunTrust branches in close proximity to one another, there are natural opportunities to reduce redundant branches with very little impact to our clients,” the spokesperson said in an email. “We’re being thoughtful in our approach, and are keeping the needs of our clients at the forefront of our decisions.”
The transition won’t be fully complete until the first quarter of 2022. Until then, branches will retain their current branding.
According to a letter sent to current BB&T customers, BB&T systems will start transitioning to Truist on Oct. 9, which is a Saturday. Truist’s website confirmed the information in the letter.
Durring the transition on Oct. 9, customers can use their credit and debit cards for purchases as well as get money from SunTrust ATMs or non-Truist ATMs, the letter said. But online banking, use of the mobile app, the Truist Contact Center and the ability to make payments, deposits, transfers or withdrawals at BB&T ATMs or branches will be temporarily disabled on Oct. 9.
The BB&T letter said the bank will refund “certain fees” customers may experience during the transition, but the bank encourages customers to “take care of everything” before Oct. 9.
BB&T and SunTrust’s $66 billion merger in December of 2019 included more than $440 billion in total assets and 3,100 branches. It created the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. But it also means that about 800 branches nationwide will close.
Part of the decision to close branches has to do with more customers banking online, which has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Clients who were active on mobile apps grew 11%; and mobile check deposits grew 26% for SunTrust and BB&T. This has caused a gradual effect on client traffic patterns and branch usage,” the Truist spokesperson said. “To date, we’ve seen virtually no client attrition through this consolidation process. It’s also important to note that clients have access to their accounts through one of the strongest branch and ATM networks in our markets, telephone banking, and 24-hour delivery channels such as online and mobile banking, which allow them to bank anytime, anywhere.”
For more information, visit Truist’s “merger guide” at truist.com/your-merger-guide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.