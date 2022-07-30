WINCHESTER — Five candidates have filed to run for the Winchester School Board in the Nov. 8 election.
The filing deadline was June 21.
Karen Anderson Holman and Erica Truban did not file to seek another term for their at-large seats. Holman resigned from the board on July 14 after accepting a job that precludes her from serving on an elected body.
Truban issued the following statement via email to The Star on Friday: “Serving on the School Board for the past 10 years has been an incredible honor and privilege,” she wrote. “We have made tremendous progress across a variety of areas and I am extremely proud of not only what has been accomplished, but the manner in which our School Board has collaborated, communicated, and operated in a professional and responsible manner. After considerable thought, I have decided that the time has come for me to conclude my current term and pursue other opportunities to serve our community. I have every confidence that the Winchester Public School Board will continue to govern in a manner that provides significant opportunities for our students and rewards our outstanding staff for their impact.”
Candidates who have filed for the Ward 4 seat are incumbent Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and challenger MacArthur Payne. Candidates who have filed for the two at-large seats are Kate Christen, Melissa Harris and Stuart Eiland.
