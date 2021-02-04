The cases involving a mob assault on a local pastor in Shenandoah County in June have been resolved with suspended sentences for each of the five defendants.
Donny and Dennis Salyers, 44 and 27 respectively, were found guilty of the misdemeanor charges of mob assault and assault. They were sentenced to a year in prison, all suspended, with two years of probation for each charge.
Amanda Salyers, 27, was sentenced to a year in prison after being found guilty of mob assault and six months in prison after being found guilty of trespassing. Both sentences were suspended with two years of probation.
Farah Salyers, 43, was found guilty of mob assault and sentenced to six months in prison, all suspended with one year of probation.
Christopher Sharp, 57, was found guilty of trespassing and sentenced to six months in prison, all suspended with a year of probation. A charge of mob assault against Sharp was dismissed.
Hate crime charges against the defendants were dismissed. The felony abduction charges against all but Amanda Salyers were not certified to a grand jury. The Salyers are from Front Royal, and Sharp is from Mount Jackson, according to online court records.
The charges stem from a dispute between Leon McCray, 62, an African-American pastor at Lighthouse Church & Marketplace Ministries International in Woodstock, the Salyers and Sharp.
McCray, of Woodstock, wrote in a statement to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office that two people trespassed on his property, dragging a refrigerator to a dumpster near an apartment building at 110 Printz St., Edinburg. After he told them to leave, one stayed and the other left, bringing back three others. McCray pulled out his gun to “protect my life,” he wrote in the statement.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office charged McCray with brandishing a weapon, and later that night released him on his own recognizance. Sheriff Timothy Carter later pursued dropping the charge against McCray, saying McCray being charged was not appropriate. The county commonwealth’s attorney resolved the charge with a nolle prosequi, which means that the office won’t pursue conviction of it but can bring it back if desired.
“I’m not very happy with what has happened,” said McCray on Monday, adding the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office never contacted him prior to Friday’s hearing.
“Is this how you treat everybody?” McCray asked, saying he can’t think of any other reason why he wasn’t contacted prior to the hearing other than he is African-American. “And if that’s the case, OK...I don’t believe that.”
In response to McCray’s comment on race and contacting him, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Bryan Layton told the Northern Virginia Daily on Tuesday: “That had absolutely nothing to do with it, whatsoever.”
According to Layton, McCray had attained an attorney who sent orders to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to not speak with his client without him being present.
Layton said contact had occurred with McCray’s attorney throughout the case, while acknowledging it wasn’t on a substantial level, and that he spoke with McCray on Friday.
During a phone interview with the Northern Virginia Daily, William Mann, Dennis Salyers’ attorney, questioned what McCray would have liked the outcome to be.
“It’s not like the judge said these people weren’t guilty of something,” he said.
“We don’t necessarily agree with what she found with the assault or trespass part of it, but we certainly agree with the idea that she listened to the evidence fairly, she applied the law...and we think it was a good decision in terms of resolving this case,” Mann said, adding that nobody was injured in the case.
Judge Amy Tisinger had not found sufficient evidence to certify the felony abduction charges and make a finding of guilt in a hate crime charge during the five-hour hearing, Mann said. He said he agreed with those findings. People may have gotten overheated during the incident, but race was not an instigating factor in it, he said.
Dennis Salyers is keeping his options open for appealing his convictions, Mann noted. Appeals must be filed within 10 days of a conviction.
The commonwealth’s attorney could bring the felony charges to a grand jury and seek a direct indictment, which Layton said his office is considering doing. It may not be done for the February grand jury term but still could be done at a later date if not.
McCray filed a motion to expunge the charge completely from his record in August, saying he wants his record cleared because it, along with his black skin color, could lead to increased tensions during any potential interactions with police. No hearings have been scheduled in that civil case, according to online court records.
According to Layton, he sees no issue with having the expunging occur, but it cannot progress until the cases against the Salyers and Sharp are fully resolved, which are dependent upon the potential appeals and direct indictments.
An appeals process could take at least a few months, depending on motions filed in the case and if a bench or jury trial, which have been delayed, is pursued, Layton said.
