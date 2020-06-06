The Lord Fairfax Health District will offer free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds, located at 300 Fairground Road, in Woodstock.
Five hundred tests will be available, according to a press release from the health district.
According to the release, testing offered will be the nasal swab sample that looks for the presence of RNA from the actual virus. It will be offered in a drive-through format. Participants will be required to provide consent for testing and contact information, so that proper follow-up can occur.
"We selected this location for our first community testing session, due to the presence of several outbreaks in Shenandoah County, and a desire to reach out to members of the medically underserved community, many of whom live in the area," said Dr. Colin Greene, District Director. "We are very happy to be able to offer these tests at no charge to the patient."
LFHD will offer testing on a first-come, first-served basis, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until test supplies are exhausted, whichever comes first, the release said. Testing is available to anyone age 10 years and older. All persons must remain in the vehicle, and no walk-ups will be tested. Those seeking tests should be seated near a window of the vehicle.
The health district is asking those who come to wear a cloth face covering or mask, to keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times and to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
For more information, call the Lord Fairfax Health District at 540-459-3733.
