Monday's Powerball drawing brought out the winners in Virginia, according to the Virginia Lottery.
Although the winning ticket for the $754.6 million jackpot was sold in Washington state, more than 46,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Monday's drawing, including $50,000 winning tickets sold at the Handy Mart at 1462 North Frederick Pike in Winchester, Royal Mart at 507 N. Royal Avenue in Front Royal and Bo's Belly Barn at 925 E. Main St. in Luray. An online player in Henrico also won $50,000, in addition to a customer at the 7-Eleven at 7451 Patterson Road in Falls Church. A $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville.
The winning numbers in Monday night's drawing were 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball number was 7.
