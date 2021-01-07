WINCHESTER — Frederick County's Parks and Recreation Buildings and Grounds Committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended spending $55,000 to build an amphitheater behind the Bowman Library at 871 Tasker Road near Stephens City.
The money would come from parks proffer funds, which is money developers have allocated to help offset development costs. The parks department’s proffer balance was $362,762 at the end of November.The project cost includes the installation of the theater, electrical wiring and walkways with Americans with Disabilities Act access to the seating and stage areas.
Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Jon Turkel said the amphitheater would likely be able to accommodate 200 to 300 people.
Construction would be done by the county. Installation is expected to occur sometime in the summer or fall, after arrangements with the library are completed. Bowman Library is part of the Handley Regional Library System.
The amphitheater would be built between the library and the Lakeside lake. Construction and associated costs would be the responsibility of the parks department, as well as maintenance and management. The library would allow use of library restrooms for amphitheater reservations outside of library operating hours. The library would have amphitheater use at no cost.
Recreation programs established by the parks department would have top priority for usage, followed by library programs, then groups, individuals or agencies.
A walking trail around the lake behind the library was recently completed by the parks department.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Parks and Recreation Director Jason Robertson, Assistant Director Jon Turkel, and commission members Gary Longerbeam, Randy Carter and Ron Madagan.
