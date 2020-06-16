WINCHESTER — Of the four Winchester School Board seats up for election on Nov. 3, two races will be contested.
The filing deadline for candidates for the city’s first School Board election was June 9. Last November, Winchester voters approved a referendum to switch from a School Board appointed by City Council to one that is elected.
Three incumbents are seeking election. All candidates are running as independents.
Winchester Director of Elections and Voter Registrar Liz Martin previously told The Star that each candidate was required to collect 125 valid signatures from city residents to be placed on the November ballot.
The candidates are:
At Large seat
Lincoln Jones
Marie Imoh (incumbent appointed in 2015)
First Ward seat
Michael Birchenough (incumbent appointed in 2019)
Second Ward seat
Carmen Crawford
Melissa Harris
Third Ward Seat
Elyus Wallace (incumbent appointed in 2019)
Effective July 1, the size of the School Board will decrease from nine to seven members. That means three board seats will be up for election in November 2022: the Fourth Ward seat currently held by Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, who was appointed to the board in 2017; the at-large seat held by Karen Anderson Holman, who was appointed in 2014; and the at-large seat held by Erica Truban, who was appointed in 2012.
