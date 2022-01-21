WINCHESTER — A permit for a 60-foot tall wireless telecommunications tower for personal use at 1104 Rockwood Trail was unanimously recommended for approval by the Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night.
The property in western Frederick County is owned by Terrance Price, who applied for the permit. A condition of the permit is that the property owner remove the tower within 12 months if operation is abandoned.
No one spoke at a public hearing on the matter.
However, commission member Mollie Brannon said she talked with Price because there was concern about the tower becoming a commercial operation. She told the panel that Price has “no intention whatsoever” of doing that.
Initially, there was going to be a condition stating the tower must be available for co-locating personal wireless service providers. But the commission removed the requirement after Price expressed concerns about it.
“My only concern would be that as the property owner, I am liable for anything that happens on the property,” Price said. “So if someone else would come in and want to co-locate equipment on that tower, they have their own workers up there. If one of them gets hurt, then they would try to alleviate [responsibility], which really isn’t right.”
While the panel disputed how much responsibility Price would bear over other workers accessing his tower, the commission decided it was best to remove the co-locating condition.
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 9.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman John Jewell and commission members Roger Thomas, Kay Dawson, William Orndoff, Paige Manuel, Gary Oates, Charles Triplett, Mollie Brannon and Robert Molden.
