The Miss Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Scholarship Pageant is 7 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester.
Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children age 10 and under. Cash and credit cards accepted.
The winner will be introduced at the festival’s theme announcement this fall, compete at the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs pageant and serve as hostess for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival from April 22-May 1.
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is a member of the Virginia Association of Fairs.
The winner of the Miss Apple Blossom Festival pageant will compete at the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant at the Omni Homestead Resort on Jan. 6-9.
The contestants are:
Faith Allen: Faith is a 22-year-old graduate of Liberty University with a bachelor of science degree in law and policy. She is currently a deputy clerk for the Lynchburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. Her platform is Faith's Focus: Fighting Childhood Illiteracy.
Dejah Blowe: Dejah is a 22-year-old student at Shenandoah University studying exercise science. She currently works as a beauty consultant for Target and works for Repeatable DJ & Photo Booth. Her platform is Homeless Prevention and Youth Leadership.
Jacqueline Elbon: Jacqueline is a 19-year-old student at Marymount University working toward her bachelor of arts in politics. She is currently an intern with Shenandoah County Circuit Court and a student worker in president's office of Marymount University. Her platform is Girl's, Let's Stay Safe Together.
Julia Estes: Julia is a 22-year-old graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor of science degree in human nutrition, foods and exercise-magna cum laude. Her platform is Rural Roots: Healthcare and education among elderly populations in rural communities.
Gabrielle Majors: Gabrielle is a 22-year-old graduate of Bridgewater College, receiving a bachelor of science degree in psychology in 2021. She is currently attending Liberty University. Her platform is Angels of Love.
MaryGrace Utz: MaryGrace is a 16-year-old student at James Wood High School. She will graduate in 2023. She currently works for Virginia Farm Market. Her platform is Helping Homeless and Abused Animals.
Savannah Marcum: Savannah is a 19-year-old student at Virginia Commonwealth University studying to be a dental hygienist. Her platform is Give a Little.
For more information, visit thebloom.com.
