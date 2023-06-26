WINCHESTER — Friends come and friends go. That's just the nature of things.
Unless, that is, you're a member of the Gore Girls Gala.
This band of sisters, which has been together for nearly seven decades, got its start in 1955 when seven little girls entered first grade together at Gore Elementary School in Frederick County.
"We're the girls who enjoyed each other and stayed together," gala member Sylvia Jane Free Petrie said.
In 1967, all seven young women graduated from James Wood High School, back when it was still located on Amherst Street in Winchester.
On Thursday, 68 years after they first enrolled at Gore Elementary School, the seven women who still have the bright, energetic and whimsical souls of those little first-grade girls met in Winchester for the annual reunion of the Gore Girls Gala.
These BFFs have stayed in touch through marriages, divorces, births, deaths, good fortune, dark despair and, in two cases, moves to the other side of the world.
The members of the Gore Girls Gala are:
- Petrie, a talented seamstress whose friends still refer to her by her childhood nickname of "Sibbie." She never strayed far from home and now lives in Winchester.
- Linda Lou Larrick Burges, who found love during a vacation at a jungle camp in Peru and followed her husband to Perth, Australia, where she has lived for 39 years. That's long enough for her to have developed a trace of an Australian accent.
- Patricia Anne Prelip Neff, who hosted Thursday's reunion at her recently remodeled home in Winchester. Pat was a cheerleader in high school and her spirit and enthusiasm continue to shine as brightly as ever.
- Belinda Jean Pugh, who became a librarian for the U.S. Department of Defense and was stationed at military libraries in exotic locales including Cuba, Italy, Germany and Japan. Because she was always on the move, she's the only member of the group who never married. Belinda is now retired and living in Winchester.
- Elizabeth Dale Oates Wingfield, who was known as "Lizard" during her school days. Elizabeth now lives in High View, West Virginia.
- Jeanne Gwen Nail Mantz, who was elected by her senior class to be James Wood's representative in the National Honor Society Beauty Contest in 1967. The resident of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, is the quiet one in the group but her smile speaks volumes.
- Karen Errol Holver Cullen, who was a member of nearly every extracurricular club offered at James Wood High School in the mid-1960s. Karen now makes her home near Richmond.
There would have been an eighth member of the Gore Girls Gala, April Moore, but sadly, she died before the remaining seven could have the first of their annual reunions in July 2011.
Prior to that gathering, most of the friends had stayed in touch over the years through Christmas and birthday cards, phone calls, emails and occasional letters. Elizabeth, though, drifted away.
"I didn't stay in touch with anybody until sometime in the 2000s," she said.
Elizabeth reconnected with her childhood friends after one of them reached out shortly before the 2011 reunion. When asked who that was and how they got in touch, no one could remember.
"Now we're showing our age!" Pat said as everyone laughed.
The first reunion was held at the home Linda continued to own in Winchester, and the most recent was in Pat's home. In between, most of the get-togethers have been held in public places like the Wayside Inn and local restaurants.
Linda has offered to host reunions at her place in Perth, but there's a caveat.
"We have to come for more than a week because she has to show us everything in Australia," Sylvia said.
Belinda said she missed the first few Gore Girls Gala get-togethers because she was living and working in Okinawa, Japan. Since she couldn't attend, she sent everyone necklaces she made using blue and gold beads to represent James Wood's school colors.
In 2017, after Belinda had retired and returned home to Winchester, she attended her first reunion.
"That's when she took over the organization of the group," Pat said.
"I said, 'Why should I do it? I've been gone,'" Belinda said.
"Because you do such a good job!" someone in the group proclaimed. (Like most groups of friends, there is constant talking and laughing among the members of the Gore Girls Gala, so it's sometimes hard to determine who says what.)
"It's been fun for me because I do like to organize and stay in touch, and make sure everyone else stays in touch," Belinda said. "It's important to maintain friendships throughout your life, especially for females."
Belinda also wanted the group to have a formal moniker for their annual gatherings.
"I thought we should have a name because it was just this blob of a group," she said. "Jeanne suggested, since we're mostly from the Gore area, 'It's the Gore Girls.'"
Someone else added "gala" to the name and Belinda used her crafting skills to make a sign with the group's name on it. Just like that, the Gore Girls Gala was born.
Like Belinda, Sylvia is a talented crafter. A few years ago, she made everyone customized placemats for their coffee cups. They call them "mug rugs."
"I belong to a sewing group and we do volunteer work for Boulder Crest," Sylvia said. "There are four cabins on this big, huge property [in Bluemont] and they invite wounded soldiers and their families to stay for a week. They have to bring their own food but they don't have to pay. I make tote bags for them, little quilts and things."
Most of the gala members are grandmothers now, and few things in life make them happier. Belinda even tattooed the signature of her 4-year-old granddaughter, Cora, on her arm.
"She hasn't seen it yet," Belinda said. "I'm going to go out to Seattle next month and show it to her."
Jeanne, the quietest one in the group, is a great-grandmother.
"She's my little girl," Jeanne said, her eyes lighting up as she mentions her great-granddaughter.
After catching up with each other on Thursday, the seven members of the Gore Girls Gala sat down for lunch and to figure out where to meet next year.
"This is pretty nice, Pat," Karen said about the recently renovated house that used to belong to Pat's parents.
"You've got plenty of room for us," Sylvia added.
"You're all welcome back," Pat said.
But then someone had another idea: "Let's all go to Linda's [house in Australia]!"
"If I'm not home, I'll leave you the key," Linda said.
But they'll have to remember the rule: Anyone who stays at Linda's house in Perth must hang out for at least a week. With this tight-knit group of friends, it's doubtful that anyone will mind.
