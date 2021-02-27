GAINESBORO — An elderly woman who was reportedly driving the wrong way on a divided four-lane highway died Thursday night in a head-on collision.
Byrle Darlene Lease, 84, of Cresaptown, Maryland, was killed in the two-vehicle crash on North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) between Siler Road and Shane Lane, according to Lt. Warren Gosnell of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized for treatment of injuries sustained in the impact.
Gosnell said emergency dispatchers started receiving calls at 9:28 p.m. regarding a car driving south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 522 near Cross Junction. As deputies were responding, another call came in at 9:33 p.m. reporting a head-on collision on the same highway about four miles south of Cross Junction.
Gosnell said Lease's 2007 Ford Fusion was going south in the northbound lanes of North Frederick Pike when she hit a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Joseph Waring of Paw Paw, West Virginia. After impact, both vehicles continued in their original direction of travel for a short distance before coming to rest on the shoulders of the highway.
Police and emergency responders from the Gainesboro and Reynolds Store volunteer fire and rescue companies found Lease trapped behind the steering wheel of her heavily damaged passenger car. Gosnell said she was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.
An unidentified passerby pulled Waring from his significantly damaged SUV as a fire broke out in its engine compartment. Gosnell said Waring was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including a possible broken leg.
It took about three hours for officials to clear the crash scene. Gosnell and Frederick County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Eddie Roberts investigated the incident in cooperation with Virginia State Police Troopers D.R. Gray and D.R. Ayers.
Gosnell said Lease was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, and alcohol did not play a factor in the incident.
Her family members could not explain why the Maryland woman was in Frederick County — she reportedly did not know anyone in this area — but they suspect Lease may have been confused.
"According to family," Gosnell said, "she has wandered off in the recent past."
By the way, where is Highway 511?
Over the years I have dealt with many elderly folks who simply refuse, despite failing reflexes, reduced visual acuity, and diminished coordination overall, refuse to give up the privilege of driving despite their being a danger to themselves and others on the highways. This "Geriatric Intoxication" is no less dangerous than the diminished ability to safely operate a motor vehicle that results from alcohol intoxication. Whether "under the influence" of alcohol, drugs, or the age related deteriorating skills needed to drive a vehicle, the tragic results are always the same. I implore families to find the courage to confront their aging loved ones about this before it is too late.
If she had "wandered off in the recent past", she should not have been driving.
