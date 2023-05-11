MIDDLETOWN — Laurel Ridge Community College will hold graduation ceremonies today and Friday.

Students in the health professions program will graduate at 2 p.m. today, according to a media release from the college. All other students will receive their diplomas at 2 p.m. Friday.

This year marks the college's 52nd commencement exercises. Both ceremonies will be held outdoors behind Cornerstone Hall on the Middletown Campus.

It is anticipated that 895 students will make up the class of 2023. Here is a breakdown by locality: