MIDDLETOWN —

MIDDLETOWN — Laurel Ridge Community College will hold graduation ceremonies today and Friday.

Students in the health professions program will graduate at 2 p.m. today, according to a media release from the college. All other students will receive their diplomas at 2 p.m. Friday.

This year marks the college's 52nd commencement exercises. Both ceremonies will be held outdoors behind Cornerstone Hall on the Middletown Campus.

It is anticipated that 895 students will make up the class of 2023. Here is a breakdown by locality:

  • Clarke County: 32
  • Fauquier County: 126
  • Frederick County: 229
  • Page County: 37
  • Rappahannock County: 14
  • Shenandoah County: 121
  • Warren County: 91
  • Winchester: 123
  • All others: 122

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.