WINCHESTER — A parade honoring America's fallen heroes from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Winchester.
The event is part part of the "Never Forget Walk." Over 42 days this summer, Tunnel to Towers Foundation CEO Frank Siller will walk from the Pentagon to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to the World Trade Center, a journey of more than 500 miles through six states. This year marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Winchester will be Siller's first stop for a parade and barbecue.
According to a news release, the event will have more than 300 participants.
The parade route is as follows: Piccadilly Street at North Cameron Street to Braddock Street to Cork Street to South Cameron Street.
A barbecue will follow in the parking lot behind Rouss City Hall at 15 N. Cameron St.
There also will be a mobile museum dedicated to 9/11 set up in the Cork Street parking at the corner of Cork and South Loudoun streets.
Parking is free at downtown Winchester meters on weekends. Paid parking garages are open 24/7.
Kern Motor Company in Winchester is sponsoring the event.
Tunnel to Towers, a nonprofit organization, was established by Siller in 2012 to honor America’s first responders and military personnel. The nonprofit has raised nearly $250 million for assistance programs, including an ongoing initiative to pay off the mortgages of families whose loved ones died while helping others.
For more information about Tunnel to Towers and the Never Forget Walk, visit t2t.org.
