The Winchester jurisdiction has been selected to receive an award of $9,468 under Phase 38 of the National Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), according to a news release from the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valle
Congress has appropriated $125 million to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs. The National Board has also included a reallocation of $15 million in the Phase 38 awards. The total available for allocation in Phase 38 is $140 million. The jurisdiction's award is based upon the jurisdiction's total number of unemployed as compared to the total number of unemployed in all qualifying jurisdictions.
Local agencies providing emergency food, shelter and/or utility assistance can apply. For more information or to receive a copy of the application form visit United Way's website at https://www.unitedwaynsv.org/emergency-food-and-shelter-program or contact De'Nae Whittington at dwhittington@unitedwaynsv.org.
Deadline for applications is Jan. 22.
Applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered for funding:
- 1. Be a 501(c)(3) non-profit or governmental agency.
- 2. Provide EFSP services at no charge.
- 3. Funding must supplement existing programs
- 4. Non-profit organizations must be directed by a volunteer governing body with an organizational structure to administer programs.
- 5. Have an accounting system or fiscal agent approved by the Local Board.
- 6. Have a checking account.
- 7. Conduct an independent annual audit if receiving $50,000 or more in EFSP funds, conduct a financial review if receiving $25,000 to $49,999.
- 8. Have Federal Employer Tax ID and Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) Identification numbers.
- 9. Already provide human services in the area in which funds are applied.
- 10. Operate without discrimination.
- 11. Involve homeless individuals, through employment or volunteer programs, in the provision of services, to the extent possible.
Eligible activities for funding:
- The intent of this program is for the purchase of food and shelter, to supplement and expand current available resources and not to substitute or reimburse ongoing services or start new programs.
Food
- Food closets- distribution of bagged groceries to individual clients.
- Served meals/mass feeding- ready to eat meals served on-site or delivered.
- Food vouchers- vouchers for food at local grocery stores or restaurants.
- Food banks- distribution of bulk food to food banks
Shelter
- Per Ddem shelter- mass shelter
- Motel/hotel vouchers- lodging at motels, etc.
- Rent/mortgage assistance- eviction prevention or one month's rent.
- Utility assistance- up to one month's assistance (gas, electricity, water, sewer service).
- Non-metered utility assistance- one time delivery (firewood, fuel oil, propane)
