WINCHESTER — Two separate Winchester Circuit Court grand juries have certified a total of nine felony indictments against a former police officer accused of molesting a teenage boy and producing child pornography that featured the alleged victim.
Joseph Edward Adams, 62, of the 100 block of Richards Avenue in Winchester, was indicted last month on two counts of unlawfully filming or photographing a fully or partially nude child without the victim's consent. A second grand jury that convened on Tuesday added seven more indictments: two counts of producing child pornography, two counts of possessing child pornography and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
Adams was held without bond from Oct. 12 through Dec. 21 in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester. During a bond hearing on Dec. 20 in Winchester Circuit Court, Judge Brian M. Madden set an unsecured bond of $25,000 and Adams was released from custody the following day on numerous conditions including that he not use a computer, be randomly screened for drugs and/or alcohol use, stay out of Winchester except for legal and medical appointments, and reside in Front Royal while awaiting trial.
It was the second time Adams was set free on his own personal recognizance. When he was first arrested on the indecent liberty charges on June 15, he was granted an unsecured $25,000 bond and released two days later. His return to jail in October was due to him being arrested on the child pornography charges.
The unlawful filming charges were the result of direct indictments, meaning Adams was not arrested prior to the grand jury certifying the indictments against him on Dec. 13.
According to court records, Adams is charged with offenses alleged to have occurred between Nov. 1 and 30, 2021, and between Feb. 1 and May 31, 2022.
Winchester Police Detective M.B. Bansal wrote in a criminal complaint that on June 3, the mother of a boy under the age of 15 became concerned about the conduct between Adams and her son, so she contacted the Winchester Police Department.
Police searched Adams' Richards Avenue home on June 6, Bansal wrote in her report, and reportedly recovered two videos that showed the teenage boy "committing sexual acts" in a room inside Adams' house. Police also recovered from Adams' person the recording device allegedly used to shoot the videos and a memory card stored within it.
Adams is scheduled to appear in Winchester Circuit Court on Feb. 21 to have a trial date set on the unlawful filming charges, then again on March 31 to schedule his trial on the other seven indictments. If convicted of all nine felonies, he would face more than 120 years in prison.
Adams was an officer with the Winchester Police Department from September 1986 until January 1990, at which time he left to join the Berryville Police Department. He remained with the Berryville police for 25 years before retiring on Dec. 31, 2015.
