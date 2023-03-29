Not everyone is lucky enough to be born with a green thumb. Even if you are, a hectic schedule can sometimes cause you to forget that you’re the proud owner of a plant that depends on you to survive.
If you are keen to own a house plant but haven’t found much success, it’s good to know which ones are hearty enough to withstand your busy lifestyle and non-green thumb ways.
“You want something you don’t have to nurture,” says Critty Howard, nursery attendant at Weber’s Nursery and Garden Center in Frederick County. “An easy house plant is one that kind of likes the neglect. They like to be ignored.”
The main characteristic that makes a house plant “easy” to care for is its ability to tolerate low levels of water and sunlight.
Below are some plants that fit this criteria:
Peace lily
This green plant with white flower-like leaves is resilient. “You cannot kill it,” says Dawn Marshall, owner of Donahoe’s Whimsical Flowers in Front Royal. “I’ve had people bring theirs back to me because it’s so hardy.” Even if you forget to water your peace lily and it begins to droop, a little last-minute moisture can make it bounce quickly back to form. “It can be at death’s door and with a little water, perk right back up,” says Chris Horton, manager and partner of Horton’s Nursery and Garden Center. “It’s the drama queen of house plants.”
Pothos
This trailing vine with heart-shaped leaves is another plant that is hard to kill, according to Marshall. “It might need water every other week,” she says.
Snake plants
Snake Plants feature stiff, snake-light green leaves that often have a yellow border. “The only way to kill them is overwatering,” says Howard. “You water them once a month, at most.” These plants can also survive in lots of light, or no light at all.
Wandering Jew
These plants, which have heart-shaped leaves with purple stripes, need very little sunlight. This includes indirect sunlight, which is light that often passes through a window and at an indirect angle, usually from the east-facing windows. The Wandering Jew needs watering every other week and is easy to propagate. Just snip the tip of the vine and stick it into soil — no rooting powder needed. “A couple weeks and they regenerate themselves,” Howard says.
Philodendrons
These glossy plants are considered hardy. “They can go long stretches without water, and they’re tolerant of temperatures fluctuating as well,” Horton says.
Cactus
Cacti make great house plants because they don’t need much sunlight or water. “They are very popular with young people,” says Marshall. “They love cactuses. It’s a trend.”
Chinese evergreen
This plant has large glossy oval leaves and is considered a low-light plant. “I have one in the bathroom and it gets light from sun-up to 11 a.m. and it does great,” says Howard.
Spider plants
Spider plants have “spidery” leaves that can be totally green or green with a white interior stripe. They don’t need a lot of water and can propagate easily.
Monstera
This plant, which has palm-like leaves with slits along the side, is an easy houseplant as long as you have room, as it grows quite large. “They tend to be pretty forgiving,” Horton says. “If you see an issue with it, you can correct it before it dies. Lots of plants don’t give you that first try.”
Tips for taking care of your house plants Managing humidity
According to Horton, house plants prefer humidity levels between 60% and 70%. “Other than light, the moisture level is the most important thing when a plant is indoors,” he says. To provide humid conditions, spray a mist of water on your plants daily; keep them in the most humid rooms, such as the kitchen or bathroom; group your plants together to increase transpiration among them; use a humidifier; or place plants in a water tray with pebbles.
Watering your plantHoward says if you are unsure if it’s time to water your plant, stick your finger into the soil down to your knuckle. If your finger comes away dirty, your plant is refreshed. If your finger comes away clean, your plant needs water (unless it’s a cactus or snake plant, which should have bone-dry soil). Many plants let you know they need water when their leaves roll or wilt.
Fertilizing
Try to fertilize your plants when there is the most light in the sky, which means don’t fertilize during winter months. The type of plant you own can also change up what kind of soil you need. For example, cacti and succulents need sand in their soil.
Repotting your plant
Repot your plants to aerate the roots. “If you have too many roots compared to soil, you have no moisture retention,” Horton says. “The soil stores the water.” To determine if you need to repot, you should figure out how dense your soil is by pushing your finger into it. If your finger slips down easily, you don’t need to repot. But if the soil is too tight, you should repot your plant.
Trimming and temperature maintenance
Cut dead leaves to eliminate potential fungus and mold growth. Also, keep your plants in temperatures that don’t fluctuate. “Most of these plants are from tropical environments, so anything above 65 degrees is good,” Horton says. “Just think, somewhere in this world, these aren’t house plants. They grow outdoors.”
