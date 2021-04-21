WINCHESTER — After the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation last year, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is ready to be “Back in Bloom,” although scaled back to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s been really challenging to make the festival happen this year,” said Brad Veach, the festival’s executive director.
This year marks the 94th festival.
The 10-day event starts this Friday with the Bloomin’ Wine Fest at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook and the opening of the carnival in Ward Plaza off Valley Avenue in Winchester.
More than 20 festival events are planned, but the traditional parades, downtown midway and fireworks show will not take place. The festival also will not have a queen this year and the pageantry that accompanies it.
“It’s going to be much smaller scale,” Veach said. “We are requiring that everybody wear masks. We are going to have all of our volunteers masked up, as well as folks interacting with people and serving drinks.”
He said festival organizers have worked closely with Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, to create a COVID-19 plan that includes signage, safety precautions and what is expected of festival participants and volunteers.
Most events will be held at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, which will have open-air tents and plenty of room for social distancing. Per Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders, people don’t have to wear a mask outside as long as they are able to maintain six feet of distance.
Veach said temperatures will be taken at the gates of all events. Anyone with a temperature of 100.3 or higher will not be allowed to enter.
“If someone has a temperature, we will not let them in,” Veach said. “We will refund their money. We will do the right thing, but we don’t want anyone inside that is contagious or running a high temperature.”
In general, the festival will look a lot different this year, organizers have said.
The Bloomin’ Wine Fest has been expanded to three days and moved from the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester to the fairgrounds at 250 Fairgrounds Road. It will feature two large wine gardens, with Virginia wines sold by the glass or bottle. Beer lovers will be able to enjoy beer sold by the glass. To ensure social distancing, the event is split into four-hour blocks, with no more than 900 people in attendance per block. Friday’s two blocks, from 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m., still have tickets available, but Saturday’s two blocks, from noon-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m., are sold out, Veach said. Sunday has a 1-5 p.m. block with tickets available. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at thebloom.com.
Participating vendors include AmRhein Wine Cellars, Castle Glen Estates Winery, Cobbler Mountain Cider, Eastwood Farm and Winery, Henway Hard Cider, Mattaponi Winery, North Mountain Vineyard, Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery and Vintner’s Cellar Winery of Yorktown.
The admission fee includes a souvenir wine glass and access to wine and cider tastings.
There also will be food, live music and artisans selling their wares.
Those seeking thrill rides and games will find them at the Apple Blossom Carnival, which gets underway from 5-11 p.m. Friday at 2260 Valley Ave. behind the Ward Plaza shopping center. The carnival continues through May 2. People can purchase tickets for individual rides or get a “ride for one price wristband” for $25.
“The carnival is still happening this year,” Veach said. “But we’ll be putting up fencing, limiting it to 900 people and doing temperature checks as well.”
Carnival hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. The carnival will be closed Monday and Tuesday. April 29 to April 30, the hours are 5-11 p.m. Hours on May 1 are 2-11 p.m. and noon-6 p.m. May 2.
This Sunday, Winchester Ciderworks at 2504 North Frederick Pike will offer cider tastings and orchard tours. Half-hour walking tours of the orchards will begin at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. After the tours, participants will be able to go into Winchester Ciderworks’ tasting room to sample different hard ciders that are made on the premises. Food will be available for purchase from various vendors and there also will be live music. Tickets are $20.
Veach said tickets are sold out for the Stag Luncheon on April 30 at Winchester Cold Storage and the Oldies Rock n Roll Dance on May 1 at Millwood Station Banquet Hall. While previous Stag Luncheons had anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 guests, this year’s event will have a maximum capacity of 600.
Veach also said that the Bloomers’ Luncheon on April 30 at the fairgrounds and the BB&T Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon at Piccadilly’s Public House are nearly sold out.
For more information, visit thebloom.com or call the festival office at 540-662-3863.
This is not Apple Blossom. This is the city fair. Apple Blossom with no parade is not Apple Blossom.
