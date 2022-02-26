WINCHESTER — Mia Jenelle Dorsett is finally getting her chance to be Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival royalty.
The 18-year-old, who is the youngest daughter of former Dallas Cowboys running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett and Janet Dorsett, was supposed to reign over the festival in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event's cancellation. A pared down festival was held in 2021, with no queen or parades.
“We are very excited to have the festival back in full this year,” Festival President Tommy Price said during a Friday press conference announcing who will serve as queen of the 95th festival, which is set for April 22-May 1. “We are going to have some bloomin’ good times this year. Everything is back to normal as it can be.”
Mia is a first-year student at Texas Christian University in Forth Worth, where she is pursuing a degree in musical theater. Her sister, Jazmyn "Jazz" Dorsett, was queen of the festival in 2012.
Although Mia is part of an athletic family, she has found her passion in the arts, Price said. She made her stage debut at age 10 and has been in more than 20 productions to date.
Price said she has “a very strong work ethic” and strives to always do her best in all things.
At TCU, Mia is part of Leaders for Life, Theatre TCU Black Excellence, Frog Aides and is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She is currently serving as her sorority's service director.
Before college, Mia traveled “to share the love of Christ” through mission trips to orphanages in Chiapas, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic and villages in Sri Lanka. She also spent eight days traveling with her choir’s student ministry group in and around London, England, performing and spreading the Gospel.
The Dorsett family, including Tony and Janet, will accompany Mia during the 2022 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. People will have a chance to see Mia at the Queen’s Dinner at 5 p.m. on April 28 at Millwood Station. Her coronation will be held at John Handley High School at 1:30 p.m. on April 29. Mia will also make appearances at various festival events, including the Firefighters' Parade on at 5:30 p.m. April 29 and the Grand Feature Parade at 1:30 p.m. April 30.
"Everybody is excited," Festival Executive Director Brad Veach said. "Everybody’s ready to get back to some form of normal life after two years of mandates and restrictions and things like that."
For more information on the festival or to purchase event tickets, visit www.thebloom.com.
