WINCHESTER — Virtual and in-person screenings of dozens of films from around the globe will be featured during the four-day Skyline Indie Film Fest.
Films will be screened at two venues in Winchester, including short film blocks at The Bright Box Theater at 15 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall and feature film screenings at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at 181 Kernstown Commons Boulevard. Last year's festival was held entirely online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's film fest starts today and runs through Sunday.
Two award-winning films with local ties are part of the lineup. They will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Alamo.
• "Coogan's Way" is a feature-length documentary directed by former Shenandoah University film professor Glenn Osten Anderson and edited by area resident Steve Aderton. The documentary was started as a project of Shenandoah University’s Department of Media and Communications while Anderson was on faculty. The film features more than a dozen students and faculty in the credits. Anderson, a former BBC News journalist, has since moved on to a faculty post at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. "Coogan's Way" was the opening night film and Audience Choice Award winner at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York.
The documentary is about New York City's Washington Heights neighborhood in the late 1980s and early 1990s, which was considered the epicenter of America's crack cocaine epidemic, and how a small bar and restaurant provided the community a safe space, a political hub, a cultural center and a home-away-from-home. Decades later, when the owners were faced with the challenges of a rapidly-changing real estate market, their diverse and dynamic clientele fought for this beloved institution.
Although it's about New York City, "Coogan's Way" was "funded, edited and designed right here in the Shenandoah Valley,” Anderson said in a film fest press release. “My entire team is thrilled to bring this film back to Winchester where the original idea for it was born.”
• "(The Making Of) Please Don't Make Me Play Piano Man" is a mockumentary short directed by Steve Nerangis, co-owner of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester. Charles Town, West Virginia, resident David Ehrenberg served as director of photography. The film has been selected for 16 festival screenings to date and has won multiple awards. Most recently, the film won “Best Mockumentary” at the Oregon Short Film Festival in Portland, Oregon.
Inspired by the unsuccessful experimental Broadway shows of the 1970s, the mockumentary is about singer-songwriter-comedian Julian Velard, who has written a musical about his own life. Velard, married with a child, presents his "disasterpiece" in an attempt to face middle age with his dreams still on his shoulders and the realities of life around his neck.
The filmmakers will be in attendance Saturday's screening, which will be followed by a Q&A.
The Skyline Indie Film Fest was launched in 2012 by Winchester Book Gallery owners Christine and Brian Patrick. It is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization dedicated to bringing unique and under-represented indie films to Winchester
This year's film fest celebrates legendary independent filmmaker Penelope Spheeris, who went on to find mainstream success. Her credits include "The Decline of Western Civilization," "Suburbia" and the comedy classic "Wayne's World."
"We are proud to have Penelope joining us for a candid discussion of her career as she receives the inaugural Storyteller Award, moderated by film programmer Drea Clark from the Who Shot Ya? podcast," film fest organizers said in the press release.
As part of the festival, Scripts Gone Wild returns to Winchester (virtually) for a drunken script reading of "Wayne's World."
Weekend passes for Skyline Indie Film Fest are available at https://skylineindiefilmfest.org/
Individual tickets are available the Alamo box office or online at www.drafthouse.com/winchester.
Festival passes grant access to all Skyline has to offer, available for $50. Individual tickets for screenings are $10 each online or at the door. For a complete schedule and more information, visit www.skylineindiefilmfest.org.
Unless otherwise noted, all films will be available virtually.
