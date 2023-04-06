Chris Goode of River City Construction Inc. installs the first Hometown Veteran Heroes banner along East Main Street in Berryville on Monday. It honors Clarke County resident William Hughes Watson, who served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1970s. A formal community “unveiling” of the banner is planned for 4 p.m. Friday. The deadline to order banners honoring Clarke County veterans has been extended to April 29. Go to militarytributebanners.org/virginia/berryville-va.