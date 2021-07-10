WINCHESTER — Marilyn Monroe, a pay phone and Blandy Farm have all managed to find their way downtown, courtesy of the Shenandoah Arts Council’s ArtScape 12, which features original artworks by area artists on 60 banners.
“We are making beautiful Winchester even more beautiful,” ShenArts Executive Director Lisa Sipp told an enthusiast group of participating artists and sponsors gathered for ArtScape 12’s kickoff Thursday afternoon.
City of Winchester crews started hanging the banners Thursday along the Loudoun Street Mall. Once installation is complete, the colorful banners will be throughout the downtown area, where they will remain for a year.
This is the twelfth year for ArtScape and its largest exhibition yet, according to Lauri Bridgeforth, who helped start the program in 2009 and serves as its chair. She also is one of this year’s participating artists.
Bridgeforth said organizers fully expected ArtScape to retract during the COVID-19 pandemic, “but if anything it exploded.”
More than 150 artworks were submitted for consideration, with 60 selected. Each banner has a sponsor. This year’s sponsorship fee was $395. More than half of this year’s sponsors were new, including Pat Moore of LegalShield and IDShield, who encouraged friend Carole Miernik of Stephens City to submit some of her paintings for consideration. Miernik did, and her image of a red oak leaf in a frozen pond was chosen.
“I didn’t even know about the program,” Miernik, a disabled veteran, said at Thursday’s launch. She was all smiles as she talked about her lifelong interest in art and the excitement of having one of her pieces selected.
ArtScape continues to grow each year. About two dozen banners were displayed the first year. Last year, there were 42.
Sponsorship fees and submission fees from artists help support the ArtScape program, along with a grant awarded to the city from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Activities surrounding the ArtScape banners will start in September with a scavenger hunt.
“I love that it supports the community and brings art to the public,” participating artist and ShenArts board member Barbara Quast said about ArtScape. “And it’s very validating for artists.”
Bridgeforth said ArtScape has gotten more diverse each year. This year, for instance, it features artworks by three students chosen by a jury from ShenArts’ Youth Art Month exhibition and the inaugural Teen Art Club Exhibition held in collaboration with the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
Mariska Sharma, 11, of Winchester, a rising sixth grader at Powhatan School in Boyce, is one of the students whose artwork is featured on a banner. Her piece features a stylized drawing of Marilyn Monroe.
All of the artwork featured on the banners is on display at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley at 901 Amherst St. until July 18. Many of the works are available for purchase on ShenArts’ website at shenarts.org. A map of the banner locations will be posted on the group’s website once the installation is complete.
ShenArts is a nonprofit organization that serves the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Its aim is to increase awareness and support the arts through programming, instruction and exhibitions. ArtScape 13 will open soon for sponsorships. A call for entries will be held later.
Artists featured on this year’s banners are: Nathan Altier, Suzanne Lago Arthur, Mary Margaret Barbe, Phyllis Breidinger, Lauri Bridgeforth, Nina Burke, Megan Caldwell, Frances Coates, Larry Fickau, Lisa Fisher, Bonnie Flax, Madilyn Funk, Kathy Guzman, Lana Herndon, Amanda Horn, Kathleen Howsare, Alice Irvan, Debra Keirce, Margaret Kennedy, Lindy Kerr, Jim Koenig, Andy Kulp, Bonnie Lane, Al Latorre, Svetlana Lechkina, Ann St Clair Lesman, Bernie Lewis, John Lewis, Hana Malone, Mary Paula Malucci, Lynn Mocarski Maurer, Carole Miernik, Dawn Moore, Elise Nicely, Steven Parrish, Keith Patterson, Keith Jones Pomeroy, Barbara Quast, Julie Read, Kim Richards, Katlyn Saville, Jill Schaefer, Rossi Selzer, Amy “Tovah” Shafran, Mariska Sharma, Patience Shirk, David Sipp, Kira Skala, Bessie Solenberger, Josie Tilton, Donna Varn, Dee Dee Volinsky, Kelly Walker, Ryan Wilson, Karen Winters and Stephanie Woshner.
Creative Print Solutions in Winchester printed the banners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.