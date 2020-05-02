WINCHESTER — An avid collector, Harold “Doc” Madagan enjoys looking at the variety of collectibles in his Frederick County home. In his living room are beautiful antique lamps and glassware displayed alongside vintage Shirley Temple dolls, still in their original packaging.
But it’s his Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival memorabilia he’s enjoying this weekend.
Madagan, 80, has been collecting Apple Blossom Festival pins since the festival started issuing them. He has 44 pins lined up in a protective box, so he can look at them whenever it wants — each one illustrating that year’s theme.
Madagan sold the pins each year along with souvenir programs at Gaunt’s Drug Store, the business on the corner of Gerrard and Loudoun streets that he owned and operated for decades.
Madagan became a full-time employee at Gaunt’s after graduating from Handley High School in 1958. He bought the business in 1976 and sold the building to a developer in 2014.
Every year during Apple Blossom, Madagan would decorate the front window of the store to get into the spirit of the occasion.
“A lot of friends would come back and would stop by the drugstore and say hello,” he said.
Out-of-town band members visiting Winchester for the festival would also stop by the drugstore to buy a pin each year.
From his drugstore perch, Madagan could see the band members finish their long march through the streets of downtown Winchester — their feet throbbing, their lungs aching and their hair flattened by perspiration.
Band members, Madagan said, hold a special place in his heart. He played the trombone in the Handley band, and he always participated in festival events. Two parades, a pageant or two and a concert band performance made for a busy, and tiring, weekend.
Other band members during his time might have had more musical talent, he recalled.
“But I was one hell of a marcher.”
♦
Even though this year’s Apple Blossom Festival isn’t taking place this weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival has still issued a pin. It can be purchased at Sheetz, CVS and Bo’s stores in the Winchester area.
