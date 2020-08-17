DAVID IGNATIUS
WASHINGTON — The breakthrough announcement that Israel and the United Arab Emirates will normalize diplomatic relations was the culmination of years of secret contacts — and then a final push by the UAE that convinced Israel to back off its plans to annex the West Bank.
President Donald Trump revealed the historic agreement, following a three-way call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE leader Mohammed bin Zayed, whose formal title is crown prince of Abu Dhabi. For once, Trump didn’t need to manufacture any superlatives. This was, as he tweeted, a “HUGE” achievement. The UAE joins Jordan, which reached a peace agreement with Israel in 1994 and Egypt, which signed a pact with its former enemy in 1979.
Jared Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, outlined the diplomatic exchanges over the past six weeks that closed the deal, during a telephone interview and a later call with a group of journalists. Kushner said the UAE-Israel pact was an “icebreaker” that he hoped would be followed by similar moves by other Arab countries.
Kushner didn’t specify what Arab countries might be next. But State Department officials said likely prospects includes Oman, Bahrain and Morocco. For now, officials say, Saudi Arabia will resist formal recognition of Israel. Iran and Turkey, each seeking the role of Muslim champion, will doubtless accuse the Emiratis of betraying the Palestinian cause.
Although Thursday’s announcement is a political boost for Trump, it could also facilitate Israeli and Emirati cooperation with a Democratic administration, if Joe Biden should win in November. Arab-Israeli peace is perennially popular with Democrats, and the UAE’s move will make it easier for Democrats in Congress (and perhaps the White House) to improve relations with the Gulf Arab states.
The decisive turn in the negotiations began in June, when the Emiratis signaled that Israeli plans to declare sovereignty over the West Bank and annex parts of it would shatter the process of normalization that had been making quiet progress. The messenger was Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE’s ambassador to Washington. He warned of danger ahead in a June 12 op-ed that was published in Hebrew in Yedioth Ahronoth, a leading Israeli paper.
Otaiba affirmed the benefits of normalization for Israel: “Greater security. Direct links. Expanded markets. Growing acceptance. This is what normal could be.” But then he cautioned sharply: “Normal is not annexation. Instead, annexation is a misguided provocation of another order,” and “Israel’s decision on annexation will be an unmistakable signal.”
A text of the final agreement released Thursday by the UAE said that “Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President’s Vision for Peace,” the peace plan released by Trump in January 2020. The mapping of those areas hasn’t been completed yet, so Israel arguably still has some wiggle room. But an Emirati said the deal reached was for “no annexation” and a U.S. official agreed, “it’s not going to happen.”
Quiet contact between Israel and the UAE has been an open secret for more than a decade. I witnessed several instances, in off-the-record settings. At the Munich Security conference, a top Israeli diplomat broke off an interview to meet with a UAE counterpart. During a March 2018 dinner hosted by Otaiba at Washington’s Café Milano, Netanyahu and his wife Sara stopped by to chat, with the prime minister’s wife proposing to the Emirati official, “We hope you can come visit Israel.”
Netanyahu and MBZ were drawn together by shared interests: They agreed that Iran and its proxies threatened the Middle East; they mistrusted the Obama administration and its secret nuclear diplomacy with Iran; they favored more trade and investment across the region; and they liked the Trump administration’s transactional realpolitik.
Kushner was Trump’s point man in the Middle East, and as he struggled to frame a peace plan over strident Palestinian objections, he turned increasingly to the UAE. After a February 2019 meeting in Warsaw attended by Netanyahu and some Arab leaders, the U.S. sponsored secret talks between Israel and the UAE, according to the Wall Street Journal. The mediator for those contacts was Brian Hook, the State Department’s senior official on Iran.
Kushner’s peace plan, finally announced in January 2020, seemed stillborn. But Kushner argued that if he could peel off several countries that were ready to make a pragmatic deal, the process of Arab normalization with Israel-a dream since the Jewish state was founded-might finally get some traction.
Trump’s surprise announcement Thursday may be an “August surprise” in the presidential campaign. But it’s welcome news for Israel, the Arabs and America.
David Ignatius’ column is distributed by The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate.
What? No kudo's from our friends on the left? One of the most significant accomplishments any president has made in decades.
