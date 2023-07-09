Most Popular
-
Police investigating mysterious disappearance of Winchester woman
-
Frederick Fire and Rescue recruit dies in line-of-duty
-
Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in 'brutal' Frederick County double homicide
-
Girl, 8, raises $1,400 to help build Katie's Comfort House
-
Dog breeding kennel near Middletown gets panel's support to resolve violation
-
Baseball Player of the Year: James Wood's Colin McGuire
-
Rail to Trail project awaits OK from state transportation board
-
2 Frederick County teens qualify for Bassmaster High School National Championship
-
Car strikes side of McDonald's on Pleasant Valley Road
-
Handley Notables: Stewart Bell Jr., Class of 1928
Latest AP News
- Stymied by the Supreme Court, Biden wants voters to have the final say on his agenda
- Top EU lawmaker says firewall against German far right stands, but willing to work with Meloni
- US drone strike kills Islamic State group leader in Syria, Defense Department says
- NATO's unity will be tested at summit in Vilnius
Virginia News
- Bumblebee, the Cookie Monster, you name it, Virginia man dresses in costumes to make people smile
- Pastor crafts window to ‘Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’
- Rail union says Virginia derailment renews questions about Norfolk Southern's safety practices
- Judge: Lawyers can gather evidence for $40M lawsuit filed by teacher who was shot by 6-year-old
