WINCHESTER — Christmas is coming early for bluegrass fans in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
On Sept. 9, for the first time in 17 years, Red and Murphy Henry and Their Excellent Children will reunite for a performance to benefit First Presbyterian Church of Winchester’s Helper Fund, which provides emergency financial relief to local residents who need help with rent and utility bills, medical emergencies, food expenses, car repairs and more.
“The last time the family band played together, as far as we know, was in 2006,” said Murphy Henry, an accomplished musician, author and instructor whose DVD series, “The Murphy Method,” teaches people how to play stringed instruments by ear. “We made a trip to Scotland and played at a festival there.”
The Henry family is considered bluegrass royalty. Red and Murphy Henry, who live in the Winchester area, have been performing individually and in various ensembles since the late 1960s. Their kids, both of whom are adults now, have been playing along since they were preteens and have gone on to forge successful musical careers of their own, with son Christopher Henry working as a producer and performer in Nashville and daughter Casey Henry offering in-person and prerecorded music lessons in Winchester.
(One of Christopher Henry’s most recent projects is “When My Momma Sang to Me: Songs of Murphy Hicks Henry,” a CD he produced last year as a surprise for his mother’s 70th birthday that features songs she wrote performed by some of the top female bluegrass talent in the world.)
Most people in the Northern Shenandoah Valley are probably surprised that the full Henry family hasn’t shared a stage for nearly two decades. Even the family itself is having a hard time believing it.
“Where did all that time go?” Murphy Henry said. “We played a lot when the kids were living here in Winchester and going to James Wood [High School]. Then Casey went to the University of Virginia, but we kept playing because she was nearby and Christopher was still here. But then Casey moved to Nashville, so we were without a bass player.”
Christopher Henry still lives in Nashville. Casey Henry lived there for 11 years before returning to the Winchester area.
Murphy Henry said she’s excited to once again play with the family band.
“Casey and Red and I were up at Jellystone Park in Williamsport [Maryland] this past week with her two kids — we have two grandkids — and doing a little practicing together,” Murphy Henry said on Friday. “It just sounded so incredibly amazing. It almost gave me chills that we were playing and singing together again, even without Christopher because he’s off touring with [Grammy award-winning fiddler] Jason Carter right now.”
At the concert on Sept. 9, Murphy Henry said the family will be performing a lot of original songs written by her, Red Henry and Christopher Henry.
“Then we’ll also be doing some classic songs from the bluegrass repertoire,” Murphy Henry said. “We like the traditional music a lot.”
As a special added bonus, at least one Bluegrass Hall of Fame musician is expected to join the family onstage. Marshall Wilborn, a Winchester resident who was part of the legendary Johnson Mountain Boys, plans on performing a few songs with the Henrys. Also, if his schedule permits, Murphy Henry said fellow Johnson Mountain Boys member David McLaughlin may sit in as well.
And if that isn’t enough, First Presbyterian Church members can also look forward to their pastor, Dan McCoig Jr., playing banjo on a few tunes as well.
Admission to the Sept. 9 reunion concert, which begins at 7 p.m., is $15 per person or $40 per family (children under 12 will be admitted for free), but you might want to bring some extra money. In addition to food and drinks that will be available for purchase at First Presbyterian Church, most of the performers are expected to sell copies of their CDs at the show.
“Musicians don’t leave home without their merch,” Murphy Henry said with a laugh.
Tickets for the Helper Fund concert featuring Red and Murphy Henry and Their Excellent Children can be purchased in advance at First Presbyterian Church’s website, fpcwinc.org, or at the door on the day of the show. First Presbyterian Church is located at 116 S. Loudoun St., on Winchester’s Loudoun Street Mall.
“It’s such a great thing First Presbyterian does, raising money for people who are a little short at the end of the month,” Murphy Henry said of the church’s Helper Fund, which will benefit from her family band’s performance.
