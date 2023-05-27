WINCHESTER — Handley High School's Class of 2023 secured its place in local history Friday night as its 308 members became the 100th group of students to graduate since the educational facility opened in September 1923.
"The 100th graduating class of John Handley High School is a milestone that should be remembered and celebrated for years to come," Handley Principal Susan Braithwaite said moments after the graduating seniors entered the Handley Bowl athletic stadium by descending the school's front steps, a sacred tradition that has now been observed for a century.
"You stand on giants before you who are deeply committed to your success and are willing and able to come alongside you to help you navigate your path," Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum told the Class of 2023. "This community will be here for you. When you say, 'I'm a Handley grad,' that means something in this city."
Half of the four years these students attended Handley were marred by the COVID-19 pandemic that kept them away from school grounds, forced them to attend classes virtually and deprived them of athletic events, concerts, dances and other treasured social activities.
"Their first high school experiences were marked with mask wearing and social distancing," Braithwaite said.
Class representative Rodd'ney Davenport said those setbacks did nothing to diminish the graduating seniors' drive to succeed.
"One of us spends their time helping cancer patients at the hospital," Davenport said as he ran through a lengthy yet partial list of his classmates' achievements. "One of us organized a Peace Pole ceremony and is going to Oxford [University]. One of us got into Harvard [University]. One of us is a mother of three planning to become a midwife. One of us is joining the ROTC (Reserve Officers' Training Corps). One of us is graduating with a certificate of phlebotomy in nursing. One of us is graduating with an associate's degree and is moving overseas next month. One of us is playing for a Division I school and earning a major scholarship. One of us is going to study acting and music. One of us is a black belt in karate."
"The accomplishments that you all have received in such a short amount of high school time is tremendous," Braithwaite said. "Your class has set an example for future generations of students, showing that hard work, perseverance and resilience lead to success. ... I am so very proud of each and every one of you."
"Your frustrational tolerance level is higher today than it would have been without a pandemic," Van Heukelum added. "Because of it, you are more prepared and have a better perspective to lean into the challenges that will come ahead. ... You represent the best of humanity and I could not be more proud of you."
Davenport said the Class of 2023 would not have been as successful as it was were it not for Handley's teachers, coaches and staff.
"You guided us through COVID and took us the rest of the way to graduation. At a time when teachers were leaving, you stuck with us," Davenport said. "And for this, we thank you."
Friday's two-hour commencement ceremony ended with spectators joining the Class of 2023 in singing Handley's alma mater.
"May we cherish thy traditions, hold thy banner high, ever guard thy name and glory, here's to Handley High!" everyone sang before the more than 300 graduates tossed their mortarboards in the air.
"I love you guys," senior class President Julian DiNapoli said. "Always give 100% in everything and spread your love."
While the Class of 2023 was the 100th to graduate from Handley, the school's first centennial will be formally celebrated in the months to come. A year's worth of Handley 100 activities officially commenced with Friday's ceremony and will continue on June 13 with a special event at the school to mark the 100th anniversary of the laying of Handley's cornerstone. For more information and to learn about other planned centennial events, visit onehandley.com.
A bequest from Judge John Handley helped build the school. He was a native of Ireland and resident of Pennsylvania who, over the course of numerous visits to the region, came to love Winchester and its people.
Construction of the privately endowed public high school began in the early 1920s. The cornerstone was laid on June 13, 1923, and the school opened three months later.
