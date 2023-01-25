25ENDERSCHECK

The Clarke County Ruritan Club recently presented the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad in Berryville a check for $4,250 as a show of appreciation for its support to the club throughout last year. The money was raised during the Ruritan Benefit Horse Show in October. The Ruritan Club hosts many community events and recently obtained a 501(c)3 nonprofit designation. Pictured above are Barbara Byrd (front row, left to right), Maria Zimmerman, Ruritan President Brad Broy, Jim Swisher, Corey Kirk, Megan Magaha and Sam Miller; (back row) Larry Tavenner, Chris Braithwaite, Travis Sumption, Ralph Ambrosio, Doug Lawrence, Philip Thacker, JC Blaylock, Gerry Boudreau, Jay Arnold and Mike Crawford.

 Contributed photo

