WINCHESTER — Coloring book enthusiasts are in for a special treat thanks to a partnership between the Sherando High School art department and Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, according to a festival media release.
Last year, Sherando art teacher Jillian Legge approached the festival with the idea of a community project and fundraiser for her students to design a festival-inspired coloring book highlighting popular Apple Blossom events.
“This project is so much more than just learning in the classroom. It showcases the artistic talent of the students in our schools and helps raise funds for our program. Most importantly, it has been an incredible self-esteem booster for the students and provides an opportunity to bring joy to the community,” Legge stated.
The art department has a need to raise funds for upgrades like new pottery wheels, light tables for image transfers, art supplies, educational experiences and trips for the students, according to the release.
Twenty-seven Sherando students ranging from freshmen to seniors shared their talents in the production of the coloring book, and students approached local businesses requesting their financial support and being distribution outlets for the project.
Students used a variety of techniques and drawing styles including hand and digitally drawn.
“For my piece in the coloring book, I started by looking up different Apple Blossom parade floats,” stated art student Annalise Sison. “Once I picked one, I went to downtown Winchester and took pictures of the Handley Library. Using older images of the parade float I chose and my photos of the library as references, I drew out a rough idea of the coloring book page. After that, I uploaded the sketch onto my computer and used it as an outline to draw my final piece digitally on my art tablet through Medibang Paint. I don’t have much experience with drawing architecture, so this was a good experience for me, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity!”
Art student Connor Sanders shared, “In creating the 10K race page, I saw this as an opportunity to combine my love of art with my love for sports. I wanted it to be more than a coloring page, allowing for creative expression where each person can incorporate their own drawings by adding faces to the runners, as well as bib numbers.”
Coloring books will be sold for $10 each. All proceeds will support the Sherando art department. Books are on sale at the following locations starting today: Sherando High School, West Oaks Farm Market, Richard’s Fruit Market, Winchester Book Gallery, Lantz’s Pharmacy and Spring Valley Farmers Market. Books will be on sale at the Apple Blossom Souvenir Store in the Apple Blossom Mall in early April.
For more information, visit www.thebloom.com.
