ABOVE: Roddy McLeod (left), former principal of the National Piping Center in Glasgow, Scotland, leads bagpipe students using their practice chanters during the week-long Winchester Piping Summer School 2023 hosted by the City of Winchester Pipes & Drums at Shenandoah University on Tuesday. Some 27 students are participating in the school, which is in its 20th year. Students from left include Kim Gregory of Bunker Hill, W.Va., John Taylor of Winchester, David Reichenbacher of Marshall, Jeffrey Maslona of Gainesville and Garrett McKenzie of Gainesville. LEFT: Bagpiping students John Taylor (left) of Winchester and David Reichenbacher of Marshall play practice chanters during Winchester Piping Summer School 2023.
