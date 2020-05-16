WINCHESTER — Neither rain, sleet, snow, gloom of night, a coronavirus pandemic or the threat of bankruptcy keeps U.S. Postal Service workers, including those in Winchester, from delivering the mail.
Letter carrier Steven Miller relies on his Christian faith to help him deal with the fear of being infected with COVID-19 while delivering mail.
“Everyone in the Postal Service has a little bit of anxiety, and normally I am the kind of person that is kind of anxious, but I’ve found myself not quite as anxious,” he said. “It seems like I’ve found a closer relationship to God and it’s really helped me not to be anxious.”
Miller, who drives about 22 miles per day on his route, said he constantly reminds himself not to touch his face and he keeps hand sanitizer in his truck. He also has four stops on his route where he washes his hands. “I do carry a mask too in my truck in case I get close to people,” he said as he delivered mail at Sorrell Court on a recent day.
Miller said he’s grateful to the customers who have thanked him and left sanitizer for him on his route. “They really appreciate that we’re out here doing what we do and some of them say they pray for us,” he said.
Mail delivery — including medicine, IRS refunds and stimulus checks and mail-in ballots in some states — has continued as it did during the 1918 Spanish flu that killed at least 50 million worldwide including 675,000 Americans. But workers at the U.S. Postal Service — which employs about 636,000 full- and part-time workers nationally including 101 at the Winchester Post Office — have paid a price.
Through the end of last month, at least 40 postal workers, including 10 letter carriers, had died nationwide from COVID-19, according to the National Association of Letter Carriers, whose membership includes Winchester workers. The association, one of seven postal unions, said at least 1,110 workers have been diagnosed with the virus and at least 700 are presumed to have it.
No one at the Winchester Post Office has been diagnosed with the virus, according to Karen A. Davis, Winchester postmaster. In the sorting room, tape is on the floor to remind workers to social distance and there is a table with hand sanitizer, gloves and surgical masks, some of which have been donated by the public. Shifts have also been been staggered to reduce worker contact.
In addition to causing infection and death, the virus has caused a 30% drop in overall mail volume nationally in the first quarter, according to the Postal Service. That’s despite a spike in delivery of packages to people making online purchases from home. Davis said overall mail volume in Winchester is down 15% from this time last year despite package volume being up 12%.
“It’s just sad. All these little businesses are shut down,” said letter carrier Victoria Emerick, who walks 10 miles daily on her route in downtown Winchester. “I know it’s hard on them.”
An illustrious past and precarious future
The coronavirus pandemic has also been hard on the postal service, which was created in 1775 by the Continental Congress. Benjamin Franklin was the first postmaster general. The service is now a quasi-governmental agency that hasn’t taken taxpayer money since 1982. It relies on revenue from postal products like stamps and delivering packages for private companies including Amazon and FedEx.
Because of its decent wages and benefits — letter carriers in Winchester earn between $52,844 and $65,037 — the Postal Service has been a steppingstone into the middle class for generations, particularly for traditionally marginalized workers like women and minorities. Forty percent of postal workers are women and 39% are minorities including 21% who are African-American. In addition, 8% are Latinos and 8% are Asians or Pacific Islanders.
Besides helping bridge America’s racial divide, the Postal Service also helped reduce economic inequality by providing equal access to the mail. The Postal Service Act of 1792 designated that Congress, rather than the president, would decide new postal routes. That reduced the chance of financial considerations deciding where mail is delivered. The law also forbade the opening of letters by the government and it allowed newspapers to be delivered at low rates guaranteeing an informed citizenry.
Today, mail is delivered to 155 million addresses, and the Postal Service delivers 47% of the world’s mail. Nonetheless, it has fallen on hard times of late, even before the coronavirus. Its workforce has shrunk due to a loss of business because of online payment of bills, people emailing rather than writing letters or sending postcards, and competition from private package deliverers. The number of full-time workers dropped from a high of 792,000 in 1998, to 497,000 last year, a 37% decrease.
The service is also dealing with a crippling mandate that no other federal agency has. In 2006, a lame-duck, Republican-majority Congress passed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act. The law requires the Postal Service to pre-fund retiree payments 75 years in advance by making $5.6 billion payments annually between 2007 and 2016.
In effect, the Postal Service is required to fund the pensions of employees who haven’t even been born yet. Critics said the law set the postal service up to fail and was part of longstanding efforts by Republicans to privatize the service. The Postal Service began defaulting on pension payments in 2012.
Nonetheless, through profitable package deliveries and mailings and bulk mailings — often referred to as junk mail — the service has survived. But now the coronavirus impact and President Trump’s refusal to bail it out has the service’s future in doubt. In an April 9 briefing to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, retiring Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said the service expects to lose $13 billion this fiscal year and $54.3 billion over the next 10 years.
“The Postal Service relies on the sale of postal products and services fund our operations, and these sales are plummeting as a result of the pandemic,” Brennan said. “The sudden drop in mail volumes, our most profitable revenue stream, is steep and may never fully recover.”
Jobs, delivery and an election at stake
Brennan asked for $25 billion from the $500 billion bailout to corporations, which was part of a $2.3 trillion aid package in response to the virus. But Trump refused to include the service in the bailout. On April 24, he called the postal service a “joke.” Trump said he won’t approve a bailout unless it quadruples the prices it charges companies like Amazon.
“If they don’t raise the price of the service they give — which is a tremendous service and they do a great job, and the postal workers are fantastic, but this thing is losing billions of dollars; it has for years. Because they don’t want to insult — for whatever reason, you could imagine — they don’t want to insult Amazon and these other groups,” Trump said during a White House signing ceremony, according to the White House transcript. “If they don’t raise the price, I’m not signing anything.”
Responding to Trump’s comments, presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Trump was trying to undermine the Postal Service, making it harder for mail-in ballots to be delivered in the presidential election in November.
“He’s going to do all that he can to make it very hard for people to vote,” Biden said, according to The Associated Press. “That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”
On May 6, Louis DeJoy, was named by the postal service Board of Governors to replace Brennan. DeJoy, a North Carolina businessman who The Washington Post reported has donated more than $2 million to the Trump presidential campaign and the Republican Party since 2016, is the first postmaster in decades not to have worked his way up the ranks like Brennan did.
In a written statement, DeJoy cited his work running New Breed Logistics, a warehouse distribution chain that contracted with the postal service.
“I have a great appreciation for this institution and the dedicated workers who faithfully execute its mission,” he said. “I look forward to working with the supporters of the Postal Service in Congress and the Administration to ensure the Postal Service remains an integral part of the United States government.”
However, critics, such as Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, who helps oversee the Postal Service as chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations, are skeptical.
“President Trump rewards a partisan donor by installing him at the United States Postal Service,” Connolly said in a written statement. “The Postal Service is in crisis and needs real leadership and someone with knowledge of the issues. This crony doesn’t cut it.”
The 58-year-old Miller said he tries to ignore the politics surrounding the future of his profession. He left the Air Force to work for the Postal Service in 2001 because of job security and the promise of a decent pension. Miller, who plans to retire next summer, said he hopes the service’s money problems can be resolved, but he just tries to focus on doing his job well.
“We have a very important mission for our customers and to the country,” Miller said. “As far as people’s medicines, or important packages, important letters, Social Security checks, any of those things, we’re the ones who can ensure it’s there, seven days a week.”
The 27-year-old Emerick, hired in 2014, says she’s confident she’ll be able to keep her job.
“They’re not going to let the post office go under,” she said. “We’re pretty important to the country.”
