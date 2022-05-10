A Dozen Roses

Latest AP News
- NY to direct $35M to abortion providers if Roe overturned
- Pandemic gets tougher to track as COVID testing plunges
- Advocates push for release of women's prison abuse victims
- EXPLAINER: What caused Sri Lanka's economic collapse?
- Parole granted for former militant in trooper's 1973 death
- Michigan House votes to put term limits proposal on ballot
- New Mexico voting starts to pick GOP challenger for governor
- EXPLAINER: Why is Hungary blocking sanctions on Russian oil?
- Head of South Dakota criminal investigation announces AG bid
- Spain rescues migrants at sea but more are reported missing
Local News
- Two brothers dead in Page County drowning
- Suspect indicted in shooting, high-speed chase
- Rock hound: Collecting hobby leads to business
- Committee to scrutinize Clarke County's special events ordinance
- 'A vision of hope': Serenity garden planned for city park
- City Council returns to Staunton to conduct annual retreat
- This week's government meetings
- Allium all around
- One of Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury's original planners and residents reflects as the retirement community turns 35
- Murray's Fly Shop celebrates six decades in Edinburg
AP National Sports
- Column: PGA Championship delivers strongest field for majors
- With vote of confidence, Williams ready to lead Bengals line
- Boston won't have McAvoy, Lindholm for Game 5 vs. Carolina
- Veteran players Tsonga, Simon receive French Open wild cards
- Sarah Fisher selected as Indy 500 celebrity pace car driver
