A fable in feathers

Berryville Grille owner Heidi Grubb-McClemens was startled June 10 when a young bird landed on her head when she left the restaurant and then followed her, persistently squawking. As she was unsure of what to do with it, she posted on Facebook asking for help. Fellow Berryville resident Lillian J. Ledford came to her aid and offered to take the bird to an area wildlife rehabilitator. The problem was the bird was a fledgling starling, a non-native and invasive species. Ledford was told rehabilitators could not release the bird into the wild. On Friday, Alicia Pierce reached out to Heidi. She had raised the starling (Star) and its sibling (Angel) from hatchlings that had fallen out of their nest. The birds had since escaped her home. Ledford returned the bird to Pierce and on Wednesday, Ledford and Grubb-McClemens were able to visit the pair in Pierce’s home where the birds liked tugging on Grubb-McClemens’ surgical mask. Pierce said she is now trying to find a permanent home for the birds.
