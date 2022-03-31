WINCHESTER — It was February 1945 and the world was at war.
In Europe, tens of thousands of Americans — most of them young men who had never traveled more than a few miles from their hometowns — were inching their way through blood and bullets toward Berlin. Their youthful bravado masked their fear of being killed in a land that a few months before had been nothing more than a chapter in a geography textbook.
These fighters craved the reassuring comfort of letters from home, but correspondence in the European theater of war was sporadic because a massive backlog of mail had become stalled in England and France.
Enter the Six-Triple-Eight.
The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was part of the U.S. Army's Women's Army Corps, commonly referred to as the WACs. According to a history of the battalion compiled by researchers Carlton G. Philpot and Dominic Johnson, it was comprised of every Black woman from the United States who had enlisted in the WACs.
One of them was Annie Turner, whose eventually became Annie Turner Finley Baltimore after a pair of marriages. Annie was born in Winchester in 1918, the daughter of Wesley and Esther Davis Turner. She sang in the choir at John Mann United Methodist Church and, in 1934, graduated from Douglas School on North Kent Street, which had been built to educate the area's Black children.
Annie married Leslie Finley in 1936. Not much is known about the couple's early years, but both answered their country's call when the Allies needed people to help defeat Germany and other Axis nations in World War II.
Leslie was sent to Europe, but details regarding his time there are scant. Thanks to historians Sharon Dixon and Judy Humbert of Winchester, more is known about his wife, Annie, who joined the WACs in early 1944 and started training at Fort Des Moines in Iowa.
Annie was assigned to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the first all-Black postal unit in the Army. The approximately 824 enlisted members of the Six-Triple-Eight were dispatched to Birmingham, England, on Feb. 14, 1945, to process a massive backlog of approximately 17.5 million pieces of mail for American troops. That assignment made the 6888th the only African American WAC unit to be deployed overseas during World War II.
The women of the 6888th worked 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in poorly lit, rat-infested warehouses with no heat and windows that had been covered due to the potential of Nazi bombs falling on the city. Driven by a motto of "No Mail, No Morale," the Six-Triple-Eight plowed through an average of 65,000 letters a day and completed a six-month job in only three months.
The war in Europe ended with Germany's surrender on May 7, 1945, but the Six-Triple-Eight still had work to do. American troops remained in the field and two to three years' worth of backlogged mail had accumulated in Rouen, France. Within five months, working under conditions that were no better than they had been in Birmingham, the 6888th sorted and sent out every single letter.
The Six-Triple-Eight's final European assignment was in Paris, which was a markedly different experience. The women stayed in lavish hotels with maid service and delicious meals prepared by the hotel's chefs.
From late 1945 to early 1946, the Army sent Annie and the other members of the Six-Triple-Eight home. In February 1946, the unit was disbanded at Fort Dix in New Jersey with no ceremony, no parade and no public acknowledgement of the vital role they played in boosting the morale of young American troops who had fought to make the world a safer place.
It took 72 years for someone to erect a monument honoring the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. It was dedicated in 2018 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and includes the names of the more than 800 women who had served. One of the names is Annie Turner Finley.
One year later, in 2019, the Army issued a Meritorious Unit Commendation to the Six-Triple-Eight for its service from Feb. 14, 1945, to Feb. 15, 1946. The commendation states, in part, "The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion's professionalism and dedication are in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon themselves, the Women's Army Corps and the United States Army."
The grandest acknowledgement of the Six-Triple-Eight's service came just two weeks ago. On March 14, President Joe Biden signed legislation awarding a Congressional Gold Medal to the six surviving members of the unit, the oldest of whom — Romay Johnson Davis of Montgomery, Alabama — is 102.
Annie did not live long enough to hear about any of the long-overdue honors. She died on Feb. 4, 1982, at the age of 63 and was laid to rest in Winchester's Orrick Cemetery.
***
After the Six-Triple-Eight disbanded, Annie came home to Winchester. Her marriage to Leslie ended around this time, though no one seems to know when or the circumstances that led to their divorce.
"But we do know that she married a Mr. Julian Baltimore from Front Royal [in 1948]," Judy Humbert said on Tuesday. That marriage also ended in divorce, though it is not sure when.
Annie and Julian raised a girl named Violet, who was related to Annie's first husband but was not her daughter. Again, the circumstances that led to the couple raising Violet have been lost to time. Julian and Violet have both passed away, and Judy said Annie's surviving relatives that she has spoken with cannot remember any of the details.
Annie, who lived on East Hart Street, was secretary of the Douglas School Alumni Association for several years, served as a chaperone for the local Gibson Drum and Bugle Corps when it marched in parades, and was a member of VFW 6044 and the Maggie Farrar Desmond Temple 760 Daughter of the Elks.
"She was a person who went about doing what she could do to serve the community," Judy said.
Like many members of The Greatest Generation, Annie didn't talk much about her wartime experiences. Judy, who was a little girl attending Sunday school with Violet when she first met Annie, said she never even knew Annie had been in the war, much less as part of a history-making unit comprised of all Black women.
"As far as I know, she didn't really tell anybody," Sharon Dixon said on Tuesday.
Judy and Sharon started learning about Annie's contributions during World War II after Judy saw something on PBS about the Six-Triple-Eight four of five years ago. Prior to that, neither of them had even heard of the 6888th, even though Judy had spent a great deal of time with one of its members.
"I was emailing everybody because it's such a fascinating story," Judy said.
Annie is another example of a Black person from Winchester whose amazing accomplishments have been overlooked. Others include Spottswood Poles, who was one of the top players in America's Negro baseball leagues in the early 1900s, and Dr. Madison S. Briscoe, who was one of the 20th century's leading authorities in the fields of parasitology and entomology. The latter have been recognized with historical markers in Winchester.
Sharon and Judy said there are many more stories to be told about Winchester's Black community and they're doing everything they can to bring that information to light.
The next person to be spotlighted, they said, will be Robert Orrick, a slave who operated his own horse stable in Winchester during the Civil War and went on to become the first Black mail carrier in the United States. Orrick Cemetery on South Braddock Street is located on land that he owned and is named in his honor.
Judy and Sharon said the Virginia Department of Historical Resources recently approved a historical marker for Orrick that is expected to be erected later this year at his former home at 15 S. Braddock St.
"It's about time for African Americans to be recognized for their work and their contributions to this country," Sharon said. "We're Americans, too, and our stories need to be told."
