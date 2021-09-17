Hundreds of people turned out to show their support for one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan whose body was escorted Thursday afternoon from his home state of Tennessee to Arlington National Cemetery for burial.
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee, was escorted from the state border by Virginia State Police on the long drive north up Interstate 81 and then on to Interstate 66 to his final resting place in Northern Virginia. He is scheduled to be buried at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Knauss was killed in action during a suicide bombing outside Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26. According to his obituary, Knauss enlisted in the U.S. Army in September 2016, attended training in Fort Benning, Georgia. He became a paratrooper, a gunner and then was re-classed to a psychological operations sergeant and re-assigned in support of the evacuation in August.
The motorcade traveled through Shenandoah and Warren counties and included a stop at the truck stop area in Toms Brook to refuel.
Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter said his department observed the escort alongside several residents and other law enforcement agencies from the county.
“Virginia supports our troops,” Carter said. He said he spoke with the funeral escort members, who were overwhelmed by the turnout and were going to relay the public's sentiments to the fallen veteran’s family.
Bill Streett, deputy chief of operations for Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue Department, said he also attended, along with several local fire and EMS crews.
“It’s just a small token on our end,” Streett said of going out to pay respects to a soldier who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Several firetrucks and ambulances lined up on I-81 overpasses, Streett said.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Mumaw showed up for the escort, as did the Front Royal Police Department and the Warren County Fire and Rescue Department.
Art LaFlam — the 74-year-old Woodstock resident who regularly stands on the I-81 Woodstock exit overpass with a flag on patriotic holidays — didn’t miss this opportunity to do so again.
“We need to pay that type of tribute to our fallen,” LaFlam said. LaFlam, who served three tours in the Vietnam War, said he made a commitment to his fallen military comrades honored at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that he would keep raising “Old Glory” with pride for everyone to see.
“To me, that’s just awesome,” LaFlam said of the people who came out to show support.
