WINCHESTER — Antonio Bucaloy is finally at rest.
The 88-year-old Korean War veteran was buried with full military honors Saturday afternoon in Mount Hebron Cemetery, nearly a year after he passed away on July 23, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Bucaloy, a native of the Philippines, was a Winchester resident who was very private and had no local family. When he died, no one knew his next of kin so his remains were cremated and, on Oct. 7, 2022, turned over to Sheriff Lenny Millholland for safekeeping at the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
"My biggest thing was to try to get him buried," Millholland said on Saturday. "I was beating my head into the wall trying to find somebody who actually knew Antonio Giuliano Bucaloy."
Millholland learned that Bucaloy was a Korean War veteran, so he got in touch with Shenandoah Valley Chapter 313 of the Korean War Veterans Association, but no one there seemed to know him.
"I looked through our roster and there was nothing," Doug Hall, commander of the Winchester-based association, said on Saturday.
An article that appeared in the May 25, 2010, edition of The Northern Virginia Daily newspaper stated Bucaloy was working at that time as a chef at City Bagels Delicatessen, 714 Berryville Ave. in Winchester. When the article ran 13 years ago, he was 76 and said he had been cooking for 54 years.
Online searches indicate that at the time of Bucaloy's death, he was living in a well-kept mobile home in the Regency Lakes community near Winchester.
A little more digging revealed that Bucaloy had in fact been a member of the local Korean War Veterans Association but had dropped out many years ago. One reason his name didn't ring a bell with anyone is because people in the Winchester area knew him as Tony, not Antonio.
"Tony was wounded twice [in Korea] — he's got two Purple Hearts," said Marshall L. "Peachy" DeHaven, a Korean War veteran and board member of the local chapter who spent time with Bucaloy.
Millholland said Bucaloy enlisted in the Army when he was 18 and was assigned to the 7th Infantry Division. How he ended up in the Winchester area after the Korean War is still a mystery.
Fellow association member Rob Shirley remembered Bucaloy from the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) in downtown Winchester, where Shirley serves as a volunteer. He said Bucaloy would stop by a few times a month to pick up boxes of free food and household supplies to help his neighbors.
"Tony was a very reserved person," Shirley said on Saturday. "I didn't get a lot out of him and I didn't press him. He told me what he wanted to and I accepted that."
One of the things Shirley learned was that Bucaloy's twin brother had been killed in Korea.
"And that was not the first time they had fought an enemy," Shirley said. "Tony was born and raised in the Philippines, and at the beginning of World War II when the Japanese invaded the Philippines, Tony and his brother were part of the resistance."
After realizing that Bucaloy was one of their own, Hall circled back to Millholland.
"Since he was a Korean War veteran, a double Purple Heart recipient, we thought we'd like to take responsibility and have a ceremony to do a final internment," Hall said. "Give him some integrity, some respect and a final resting place."
As the association was making arrangements for the service, Millholland asked The Winchester Star in December to write an article about Bucaloy and the 21 other sets of cremated remains being kept in his office, with the hope that family members would see the story and claim their loved ones.
Shortly after the article ran on Dec. 9, a woman named Karen Bucaloy was sitting in her home in California and wondering why she hadn't heard from her uncle. He would occasionally send texts, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas, but he had been silent for months and the niece couldn't reach him on the phone. She decided to Google his name, and the search led her to The Star's story.
Karen Bucaloy gave her blessing to the Korean War Veterans Association's plan to have a ceremony for her uncle, but she couldn't attend Saturday's service. Instead, she and a nephew of Tony Bucaloy sent a floral arrangement that was set next to his final resting place.
Saturday's memorial ceremony was held at Mount Hebron Cemetery's Michael M. Foreman Memorial Scatter Gardens, which was offered to the association at no charge by cemetery Superintendent Jim Coots. Coots was also among the 20 or so people who came out to pay their respects to Bucaloy.
During the brief service, the colors were carried in by members of the Col. James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, who also stood guard over Bucaloy's ashes as the ceremony progressed.
Bucaloy's remains were deposited into a shared vault by Korean War veteran Narce Caliva. Afterwards, Caliva stood at attention and held a salute for the fallen soldier.
Following a rifle volley and the playing of "Taps" by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2123 Honor Guard, the Rev. Paul Campbell offered a final benediction. Then, almost as an afterthought, he said, "Let's sing a verse of 'Amazing Grace.'"
He couldn't have made a better choice. The well-known hymn includes the line, "I once was lost but now I'm found."
And so it is for Antonio Bucaloy, who once was lost but has finally found a home in Winchester where he can rest in peace.
