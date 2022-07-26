Latest AP News
- GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania
- Trump returning to Washington to deliver policy speech
- U.S. News Reveals the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals
- US sends Sherman, Kennedy to visit the Solomon Islands
- Japan executes prisoner who killed 7 in Tokyo street rampage
- Portland cop pleads guilty to protest misconduct, assault
- US judge OKs online publication of New Mexico voter records
- Senate vote on auditor criticized as "political theater"
- Lawsuit seeks to block Wyoming's imminent abortion ban
- Growing number in GOP back Pelosi on possible Taiwan trip
- Biden says Trump lacked 'courage to act' during Jan. 6 riot
- Murkowski says she has tested positive for COVID-19
Local News
Monday, July 25, 2022
WINCHESTER — With daytime temperatures frequently soaring into the 80s and 90s this summer, local law enforcement wants area residents to know that taking care of pets during periods of excessive heat isn’t just a matter of kindness, it’s also the law.
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
BERRYVILLE — Property owners wanting to tear down structures in two historic unincorporated villages would be affected by proposed changes to Clarke County’s zoning ordinance.
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
BERRYVILLE — Thursday night, the public will find out a consultant’s ideas for redesigning the Clarke County Courthouse grounds in the wake of controversy over a Confederate monument there.
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Friday, July 22, 2022
- Star staff report
- Updated
- 0
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and Concern Hotline are partnering for the second year in a row on a "fun-filled community celebration" on Labor Day weekend at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, the festival has announced.
WINCHESTER — About 75 high school students and recent graduates met Friday at Shenandoah University to learn how they can land the jobs of their dreams with the assistance of Opportunity Scholars.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 4
WINCHESTER — A Winchester man has been arrested on a federal charge of illegally buying a gun on behalf of another person who reportedly used it to commit a murder.
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
-
- 1
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a resolution to help Winchester Regional Airport obtain financing for a construction project.
Thursday, July 21, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 3
WINCHESTER — An ordinance amendment that would allow backyard chickens in certain zoning districts was unanimously supported by the Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 2
WINCHESTER — With the memory of the May 24 elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, still fresh in their minds, Winchester officials are considering adding a fourth school resource officer to the city’s school system.
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.