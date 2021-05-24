WINCHESTER — “This feels good.”
Those words from Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Spiritual Life Justin Allen kicked off a series of four weekend commencement ceremonies at Shenandoah University and prompted boisterous cheers from the graduating students and their families who were shielded from the sun by an event tent nearly 300 yards long.
“This class may be the most resilient and determined class to graduate from Shenandoah University,” Allen said at commencement exercises Saturday morning on the university’s main campus in Winchester.
The resiliency of Shenandoah’s Class of 2021 was a recurring theme throughout the weekend ceremonies. The graduates endured several world-changing events including the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009, and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic last year and this year.
“You know what I think is the next thing we’re going to overcome?” asked graduating senior and SU Student Government Association President Julia Baum. “Zombie apocalypse.”
“Well, I know you will get through the zombie apocalypse,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., responded playfully. “Sometimes it feels like the zombie apocalypse where I work on the floor of the U.S. Senate.”
Warner was the keynote speaker Saturday morning for the first of SU’s commencement ceremonies. He also was awarded the President’s Medal by university President Tracy Fitzsimmons for being what she called “a true bipartisan leader.”
Warner addressed students who were graduating from SU’s School of Business and Shenandoah Conservatory. They included Miss Virginia 2019 Dorothy Rose “Dot” Kelly, who earned a master of science degree in performing arts leadership and management.
Warner offered the graduates three pieces of advice: Don’t be afraid to fail, stay informed and engaged, and call your mother.
“You didn’t get here alone,” he said, “so seek out that special person after graduation and tell them thank you.”
Warner, a successful entrepreneur who co-founded the company that became Nextel and invested in hundreds of startup technology companies, praised the Class of ‘21 for its fortitude and determination, especially while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic that forced last year’s SU graduations to be conducted virtually rather than in person.
“Continue to work together to solve big problems and do big things,” said Warner, who remained onstage following his address to personally congratulate each of the graduates on Saturday morning. “I know with all my heart better days are ahead.”
Fitzsimmons said SU honored the perseverance of this year’s graduating class by purchasing a star in the Taurus constellation.
“In the darkness,” she said, “that is when you see the stars most brightly.”
A total of 1,409 SU students graduated over the weekend in a series of ceremonies held on the private university’s main campus. The School of Business and Shenandoah Conservatory went first on Saturday morning, followed by the School of Health Professions, Eleanor Wade Custer School of Nursing and Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy on Saturday afternoon; exercise science, psychology, undergraduate public health and criminology and criminal justice students on Sunday morning; and the College of Arts and Sciences and Division of Education and Leadership on Sunday afternoon.
In addition to Warner, keynote speakers for the ceremonies were Valley Health CEO and President Mark Nantz, former Noblis CEO and President Lydia Thomas and historian Brent Tarter.
“This is a graduation to be remembered and celebrated,” Fitzsimmons told Saturday morning’s crowd.
Moments later, a pair of confetti cannons fired in the air to herald the arrival of SU’s Class of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.