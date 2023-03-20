STEPHENS CITY — While others were removing the St. Patrick’s Day decorations and recovering from a weekend of reveling, the party was just getting started at English Meadows assisted living campus in Stephens City as resident Mary Blanes celebrated her 107th birthday with family and friends on Monday. Blanes was born in Dublin, Ireland, on March 20, 1916.
Her daughter, 76-year-old Rose Apter of Stephenson, says Blanes was one of 14 children — seven of whom lived to be adults. Mary moved to the United States as a little girl.
As a young adult, she studied to be an executive secretary and became secretary to the manager of The Grosvenor, a small, upscale residential hotel in New York City. It was there she met her husband, Leopoldo Rodriguez Blanes, a native of Spain. He was the maître d', the captain of dining room and room service, and according to Apter, was dashing. “He looked like Rudolph Valentino,” she says.
The two had their first date at a Spanish restaurant. Mary still has the cherished menu in her room at English Meadows.
When the young couple decided to get engaged, they realized that neither of them were U.S. citizens, a roadblock to their plans. So Leopoldo joined the army, which at that time streamlined the process toward citizenship. The two married during World War II, and Mary became a naturalized citizen later.
“Mother got a gorgeous white wedding dress and veil which was hard to find during the war,” says Apter, adding that this dress got a lot of mileage in the Blanes family: “It has a story of its own.”
After Mary wore the dress, she shared it with her sisters-in-law, who also celebrated their nuptials in it. Subsequently, the exquisite gown was displayed for a time in the main window of the biggest department store in Madrid.
“All the Spanish family wore it until it was too far gone, and then it was cut up and made into christening gowns for the babies in the family,” says Apter.
Mary’s love for beautiful clothes continued throughout her life. “She loved to get dressed up and always got her hair done,” says Apter. When she would go shopping at her favorite boutique, Apter remembers her father saying, “Mary, if you’re going to buy yourself a dress, bring your mother and get her one, too.”
“My dad was so full of kindness,” says Apter.
Apter and her younger brother, Leo, grew up on Long Island. Their father continued to work in the restaurant business, and Mary continued working as an executive secretary.
“My mother loved working as an executive secretary,” says Apter. “A working wife and mother was uncommon then, and Dad refused to accept her money, so she bought savings bonds (with her earnings). Many years later when my dad wanted to buy a share in a restaurant, she handed him all the money he needed in savings bonds.”
As wonderful as Mary’s life was, she also experienced periods of grief. A child they adopted, Bobby, died of leukemia as a little boy. Mary’s mother, who lived with Mary and Leopoldo, died in 1964. And in May of 1965, Leopoldo was diagnosed with cancer. Mary took care of him at home — while still working full-time — until he passed away in October of that same year. Mary was now a widow with two teenagers, Rose (Apter) and Leo, still at home.
Rose earned a “full ride” to Fordham College (now Fordham University) in New York City and studied English literature. She credits Mary for her love of literature: “Mother was a voracious reader — always had a book in her hand.”
Leo studied accounting at The City College of New York.
“Mother never remarried,” says Apter. But she filled her life with family (her son and daughter, and eventually four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren), her career and her volunteer work.
She volunteered with her local literacy council teaching adults to read, but “The American Legion Auxiliary was her passion,” says Apter. “She did a lot of fundraising through bake sales, and every Christmas she would throw a party for veterans in the local VA Hospital.”
Through the American Legion Auxiliary, Mary also worked with the Girls State program, which hosts week-long summer programs that teaches girls “responsible citizenship, leadership and love for God and country.” Mary was thrilled to see her previous work in this role come full-circle when her great-grandson was recently accepted to Virginia’s Boys State, the separate but similar American Legion Auxiliary program.
As Mary celebrates her 107th birthday, the question many people ask is: “What is the secret to her longevity?”
It could be her sense of humor.
“She and her brothers all were jokesters — all through their lives,” says Apter.
She remembers a doctor asking, “Mary, do you know you’re 105?”
Mary’s response: “Yes. I guess that will make it hard to get a boyfriend.”
Or maybe Mary’s long life is attributed to the little indulgences she allows herself.
“Having a Manhattan every evening before dinner is a ritual for her,” says Apter. “When she went into assisted living, in order for her to get her Manhattan, I had to go to her doctor and get a prescription.”
Undoubtedly amused, Mary’s doctor obliged.
