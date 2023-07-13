At 9 a.m. on May 27, just after his 90th birthday, Hector Robertson of Winchester stood at the edge of an open airplane door and wondered whether or not he should go through with jumping.
Then, at 13,000 feet, he took the leap.
Strapped to a skydiving instructor, Robertson tumbled a few times, pulled the string on his parachute and began floating through the air.
As the buildings, roads and people on the ground grew bigger, Robertson prepped himself for landing. Though it was a bit rockier than expected, he says he’d gladly do it all over again.
“I read where President Bush did it at 90. Shortly after I read a WWII nurse did it when she was 100,” he said. “And they gave me the idea I wanted to do it when I was 90.”
Robertson’s skydiving journey began in Leesburg on his 90th birthday, where his family took him to the iFly skydiving simulation tower. About three weeks later, he was at the New Market Airport preparing to do it for real.
While he was nervous for sure, Robertson’s affinity for adventure overcame his jitters. Plus, he said, heights have never really bothered him.
“I’ll tell you what, when I graduated from high school, me and another guy went up on the Handley [High School] smokestack and put our class number up there. And that was a tall smokestack,” he said. “And, of course ... I climbed telephone poles for about 20-25 years.”
That class number was 1953 — the year Robertson graduated from Handley High School in Winchester. And, beyond his youthful escapades, he has, in fact, spent a great deal of time at relatively high altitudes throughout his life.
Robertson was a pole vaulter in high school. After being drafted and serving in the Army, he started working with the local C&P phone company. There, he found himself climbing high up to repair telephone poles. He did this for many years, both as an employee for companies like AT&T and Bell Atlantic, and as his own boss at a company he and his wife started together.
Now that he’s retired, Robertson enjoys spending time with his three children and five grandchildren, and drinking coffee at Panera Bread — which is the first thing he did after landing on the ground that day.
More adventures, though, might me on the horizon.
Robertson said that one of his sons had been bungee jumping, and that he’s not opposed to trying it out himself.
“I thought about putting my climbing hooks on my belt and climbing the telephone [pole] across the street, but I don’t know,” Robertson said with a smile.
As long as his health allows, he said he’ll be open to thrills and excitement.
“I just felt like, hey, I did something at 90 that I don’t think many people could do,” he said “... I feel very blessed to do it at my age. I’m just happy,”
Plus, Robertson said his skydiving instructor said he’d had customers over the age of 90.
Robertson, it seems, might have to take one more big dive a few years down the line. That way, he can add “record-breaker” to his venturous repertoire.
