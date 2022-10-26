Visiting Kimberly’s in downtown Winchester is a holiday experience not to be missed.
The lavish decorations, colors, scents, and thousands of gift items overwhelm the senses while navigating each room of the multi-story historic building that’s been converted into a shopping wonderland.
Halloween is still a few days away, but festive Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations are starting to appear in this Winchester shopping landmark that has been in business for 34 years.
Owner Kimberly Sowers said they are busy getting ready for their holiday open house the week of Nov. 2-6 and it takes store associates most of October to decorate the entire campus, which consists of two buildings separated by their parking lot on North Braddock Street.
“It’s a lot of ground to cover,” she said as one of the store associates behind her balanced on a step ladder to place a Christmas wreath on the wall.
The rooms in the main building, which is across the street from Handley Library, are filled to the ceiling with home decor, china, crystal, linens, wine, gourmet food, and other gift items. Downstairs, the kitchen area has been turned into McKee’s Men's Shop, where men’s clothing and accessories are sold. The building next door, across the parking lot from the main building, offers ladies' apparel and a children’s boutique.
Decorations
When asked what she would recommend for holiday home decorations this year, Sowers suggested keeping them casual and comfortable.
“Keep it not as formal, but just homey, cozy,” she said. “Make everybody feel comfortable, and have room for the kids.”
One item she pointed out that could be included in a beautiful Thanksgiving centerpiece is a mouth-blown gourd. She said that a little rule of thumb for her is to always keep things low on the table.
She also likes to use feathers in her arrangements.
“I think feathers are fantastic. We use pheasant feathers on our table. They’re beautiful. Feathers give a really nice outdoor aspect to add to your table.”
It’s easy to find more ideas for the Thanksgiving table at Kimberly’s.
“Across the hall, we have a whole table that has all the elements that you can need,” Sowers said. “It has placements, napkins, gourds, candles – literally everything you could need to do a table. So if you come in and say, ‘I need to do my table,’ we can really fill everything from silverware to plates to flowers and napkins.”
The same goes for the Christmas table. “We call it the flip. When you are here on Thanksgiving eve, on that Wednesday, you are going to have nothing but Thanksgiving in front of you, and then when you walk in at 6 a.m. on Black Friday morning, it’s all Christmas,” she said.
Gifts
Sowers is not kidding when she says everything is available for purchase — even the store's Christmas trees and the ornaments on them.
“We can estimate and we will sell the whole tree,” she said.
Sowers said a customer can also walk in before an event and leave prepared for it with a new outfit, a gift-wrapped hostess gift and some cranberry sauce.
“The whole store is gifts,” she said.
Kimberly’s also offers laser engraving, gift baskets, a gift registry, gift cards and gift wrapping.
***
Kimberly's is located at 135 N. Braddock St., Winchester. Phone: 540-662-2195. Website: kimberlys.biz
